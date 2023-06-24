Living With Purpose: Finding Meaning And Fulfilment In Life

We all have heard of the word ikigai, haven't we? Ikigai stands for the feeling of happiness while always being busy. So when one discovers their ikigai or something that provides them with joy, they do not feel tired doing that activity, which acts as a solace for that person. We all think we have something that keeps us motivated and drives and challenges us. Humans must find a purpose in life that can seem relatively easy at first but is undoubtedly tricky.

When We Live Purposefully

We feel a sense of meaning and direction, and our lives become more fulfilling. Living your life purposefully can lead to a sense of control, satisfaction, and general contentment. Feeling that what you do is worthwhile is a significant key to a happy life. Finding meaning is a very personal journey. What brings a particular person joy might not bring meaning and joy in the other person's life. However, this doesn't mean the techniques used to find meaning won't be helpful.

Sheetal Shaparia, Life coach, shares some of the ways that can help one to find a purpose in life:

Give time and effort to that activity, whether dancing, singing, or playing any sport. It would be best if you also listened to other people's feedback. You presumably want to do many various things, and the things you love to do may have evolved so invested in your life that you don't recognise how vital those things are. We have all heard the saying you are the company you keep. So surround yourself with positive people who motivate you and help you choose the right path. Explore your interests and understand what activity makes you feel the most like yourself and provides happiness. Understand what activity causes unhappiness, like any injustice caused in the world, be it against plants or animals, so try donating time to that cause.

Summary

We live in the digital age, where we all have become so addicted to social media that we forget to socialize with the people around us. While alone on the subway or sitting at a bar waiting for a friend, we should not use our phones; instead, we should take the time to talk to the people around us. Only if one can find their life's purpose can one work hard on it and make it more than a hobby. It requires a lot of patience and, undoubtedly, determination. Only if one is dogged can one find the purpose of their life.

