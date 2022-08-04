Listening To Music Can Help Relieve Acute Pain, But Choose The Track Yourself

Looking for natural ways to cope with acute pain? Listen to music of your choice.

Music is a powerful therapy. Listening to music can benefit your brain and body in many ways. Music is an effective stress reliever, it instantly lifts mood, it helps enhance workout performance as well as improve sleep quality. Music is also an effective pain reliever. Music listening is considered an effective therapeutic strategy for pain relief. The impact is greater when you're listening to the music of your choice and have control over the track, according to a new study.

Published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, the study found that people who had control over the music they heard experienced more pain relief than those who had no such control.

This suggests that being able to make decisions about the music is more important for pain relief, than the basic musical features, such as tempo or energy.

Music for pain relief: Your choice matters

Dr. Claire Howlin of Queen Mary University of London, U.K., and colleagues from University College Dublin, Ireland conducted the study to explore the use of music-listening to relieve acute pain.

The study included 286 adults, who were dealing with acute pain. The participants rated the intensity of their pain before and after listening to a music track. Some of these participants were given the impression that they had some control over the musical qualities of the same track. This group experienced greater relief in the intensity of their pain compared to the groups who were not given such an impression. This may be because people listen more closely, or more carefully when they choose the music themselves, the researchers noted.

However, the researchers found no association between music complexity (low or high version) and amount of pain relief. The pain-relief benefits were even greater in participants who engage more actively with music in their everyday life.

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that choice of music and subsequent engagement are important for optimizing its pain-relief benefits.

