Learn By Example: With A Positive Attitude One Can Fight A Serious Illness Like Cerebellar Ataxia

With A Positive Attitude One Can Fight A Serious Illness Like Cerebellar Ataxia

Cerebellar ataxia is a disorder in which there's a progressive loss of coordination and difficulties arise with balance and gait. Alma Chopra is a motivation who aims to inspire others like her who suffer from the disease.

A loss of muscle control or coordination of voluntary motions, such as walking or picking up things, is referred to as ataxia. Ataxia is a symptom of an underlying illness that affects multiple movements and can cause problems with speech, eye movement, and swallowing. Cerebellar ataxia is a form of ataxia originating in the cerebellum. Cerebellar ataxia can occur due to the onset of a disease, a spinal cord injury, or a severe trauma and results in symptoms such as the inability to coordinate movements, abnormal and unstable gait, and uncontrollable eye movements.

As per the available data, there is no treatment specifically to address ataxia. It can be resolved in some situations by treating the underlying reason, such as quitting medicines that cause it. Ataxia caused by chickenpox or other viral illnesses, for example, is likely to resolve on its own in other circumstances. Treatment for symptoms such as sadness, stiffness, tremor, exhaustion, or dizziness may be recommended, as well as adaptive devices or therapies.

Positive Mindset Can Help You Survive

Leading by example, Alma Chopra, a motivational speaker whose purpose is to inspire others to handle the condition with a positive attitude. Alma was a preteenager when she was diagnosed with cerebellar ataxia, in which she experienced a progressive loss of coordination and difficulties with balance and gait.

While there are many forms of Ataxia, the one that Alma was diagnosed with is the most enigmatic form. It had no aetiology (cause) and has no clear prognosis (forecast, course). While there are experimental and temporary treatments, there is no cure. And after more than 2 decades of surviving the disease with the purpose of getting better, she now survives the disease with the purpose of helping and leading others through example.

Despite the challenges thrown at her by life, Alma refused to give up; with unwavering resolve and the belief that the human spirit is one of resilience, adaptability, and fortitude, she learned not only to survive but thrive. "Although the emotional agony and physical hardships were beyond torturous, the support and encouragement I received from my family helped me take challenges in stride with a positive attitude and hopeful mindset. I focus on targets and what lies ahead, and I do not allow my past to haunt me," she says.

Willpower Can Help You Fight A Disease

This sheer determination and willpower is rarely seen and is one to be admired. Her story is a testament to the fact that it is not always a medical cure that is required to fight diseases. Sometimes the right mindset, a positive attitude and support of peers and family can make a lot of difference. Alma continues to add feathers to her hat and motivate more people. She is an inspiring and cheerful person with an aim to be there for those who need a beacon of hope or a lighthouse for guidance. This speaks volumes about her spirit.

