Laughter And Meditation: The Perfect Pairing For Inner Peace And Happiness

This is combined with simple yoga breathing techniques and ‘laughter meditation’. It is a wonderful way to get rid of stress and bring down your risk of many chronic health complications. @Shutterstock

We transcend the triple despair of the body, mind and ego and live in the state of Satchitananda- a Divine bliss unknown to most people, a joy that comes from living in truth Consciousness.

When we laugh, see people laughing, or even watch videos of people laughing, we realize that laughter, like smiles, is infectious. If somebody laughs, it spreads. Not only that, it makes us feel happy, it makes us feel good. And if you know of people who meditate or are familiar with meditation, you will know that meditation makes us feel peaceful. It relaxes us and de-stresses us. Put meditation and laughter together, and it can give us peace and happiness. Both reduce stress, anxiety, and misery and can alleviate symptoms of depression. Both are known to promote physical and mental wellness. AiR Atman in Ravi, Spiritual Leader and Founder of AiR Institute of Realization and AiR Center of Enlightenment,explains that we will be happier if we meditate and laugh.

Inner Peace

If done correctly, meditation can pave the way for peace and bliss. People often ask how can we find inner peace? Peace, we don't have to find it is within; we only have to still our mind. This is the purpose of meditation. Meditation is not about sitting still, spine erect, eyes closed, or cross-legged on a yoga mat. Meditation is about stilling the mind, stopping it from wandering. It thinks up to 50 views a minute, adding up to 50,000 ideas daily.

Stop it. Crop it. Chop it. And Drop it.

We have to meditate on one positive thinking, and if a negative or a toxic review enters, we have to: Stop it. Crop it. Chop it. And Drop it. As the number of thoughts comes down, we start feeling calmer. This state of thoughtlessness is also known as Consciousness, and it is in this state that we experience peace. In the state of Consciousness, the intellect is activated. We can discriminate between wrong and right, black and white, myth and truth. It is this state. Therefore, that helps us be peaceful. The more we are in Consciousness, without thoughts, the more relaxed we will be. We must remember that peace is the foundation of happiness.

TRENDING NOW

On The One Hand

If meditation can turn around our life by making us peaceful, on the other, laughter can bring us joy and positivity. So, how do we laugh more? To begin with, we must choose to be happy, and we must choose to laugh. Laughter is a choice, just as happiness is. We can laugh by watching a funny television show or a comedy or spending more time with people with a light-hearted approach to life. We can also join a laughter club and do laughing exercises. We can read funny books. Spending time with our pets or being around children can make us laugh. All this is sure to make us happy. Doctors tell us to laugh more to fight diseases or build immunity. Laughter releases feel-good hormones, which help us feel satisfied.

Spirituality For Happiness

However, we must evolve and turn to spirituality for everlasting happiness. Everlasting happiness comes from within, from spiritual Enlightenment. When we realize the truth of who we are, not the body, mind and ego, but the Soul, a Spark Of Unique Life, a part of the Supreme Immortal Power we call God, when we realize that this world is only a drama, everything is an illusion, we are liberated from all misery and suffering. We transcend the triple despair of the body, mind and ego and live in the state of Satchitananda- a Divine bliss unknown to most people, a joy that comes from living in truth Consciousness.

Time To Meditate

So take some time to meditate, to be peaceful and thus happy. Then laughter will come naturally to us because it will be the effect, and the cause will be peace and bliss within. This could also be the beginning of the way to eternal happiness and everlasting peace through spirituality, Enlightenment.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES