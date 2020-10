Kundalini meditation is an ancient practice that helps improve mental and physical strength. Read on to know its benefits and why you should incorporate it in your daily regimen.

Have you ever felt frozen by fear or uncertainty? Does a fear of failure linger in your mind? Do you feel incapable of making the right choice? Yes, it is difficult to keep up with the modern age speeding up. As you move ahead, these feelings might intensify. You might feel exhausted. However, there is so much potential lying dormant in your body. Kundalini meditation can help you unleash this potential and help you realize your worth. Also Read - Signs you're in a toxic workplace and it’s affecting your health

What is Kundalini meditation?

It can be difficult to deal with the hustle and bustle of life. For instance, you might feel you are stuck in a rut when there are multiple traumatic events happening around you. When life gets too hard to handle, you need to rise and realize your full potential. Kundalini meditation helps you do exactly that. Also Read - Weight loss: This 2-minute Japanese technique might help you get rid of extra kilos

This ancient practice is a part of Kundalini yoga that awakens the Kundalini energy present at the base of the spine. The literal meaning of the word ‘Kundalini’ is ‘coiled like a serpent’. So, this practice aims to awaken this energy coiled at the bottom of your spine. It is supposed to be the life force of a person. When its power is unleashed, it evokes a form of energy that purifies the system and makes you aware of your body. It helps you overcome mental, physical and spiritual ailments. Also Read - Deep breathing can make you happier, more productive and energetic: Here’s how to do it

Benefits of Kundalini meditation

The coiled energy mentioned above represents the creative potential of a human being. It travels through all the chakras to distribute the energy throughout the body. For the unversed, chakras are the concentrated energy that centres your body. It has the responsibility to emanate and incorporate energy to allow our body to perform all its functions properly.

The benefits associated with Kundalini meditation include:

Combats stress

According to the International Journal of Yoga, practising Kundalini meditation regularly can help alleviate cortisol levels, which is a stress hormone. Not only does it reduce stress, but it also decreases the risk of developing heart diseases and insomnia.

Improves mental health

If done properly, this meditation technique can improve cognitive function. It can even help to treat psychiatric disorders, including obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, depression, insomnia, dyslexia, and phobias. It also allows self-exploration, which further improves self-awareness and gives you mental clarity.

Boosts creativity

Performing Kundalini meditation awakens your inner creativity by making you aware about your surrounding and yourself. It helps you visualize and imagine better. With fewer worries in your mind and endless possibilities in front, you will be able to pave a new path for yourself.

Some other potential benefits of the practice include:

Enhances brain functioning and bring an emotional balance.

Brings balance to mind, body and soul.

Improves sleep and sleep-related issues.

Prevents random thoughts that throw you off balance.

Helps reduce anxiety.

How to do Kundalini meditation?

This type of meditation is easy-to-do. So, you need to be cautious because doing it wrong can be dangerous. Here’s how to do it properly: