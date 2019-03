Anxiety is no more an adult issue only. It is a childhood phenomenon too, suggests a growing body of research. In today’s competitive world, the everyday challenge of performing better and keeping up with peers is not only robbing kids off the freedom of childhood, but also putting them under a lot of stress and pressure. This is one of the major reasons behind childhood anxiety disorder which affects their mental health, social behaviour, and academic performance negatively. But the effect of anxiety during the growing years can affect your kid’s adult years too in the form of alcohol abuse. Children and teenagers suffering from anxiety are at an increased risk of developing alcohol use disorders later in life, says a new study published in the journal Addiction. These disorders include symptoms like these: Uncontrollable urge to drink, drinking excessively, inability to reduce facing alcohol consumption, poor performance at work due to consumption of alcohol, increased alcohol tolerance, so on and so forth.

While drugs and psychological therapies can be used to treat childhood anxiety, yoga has been proven to be one of the best methods to tackle the issue. “This mind-body practice focusses on breathing. The right breathing technique and increased oxygen intake fostered by yoga asanas reduces tension from the mind and the body. Yoga activates the parasympathetic nervous system that slows blood pressure levels, heart rate and relaxes the body’s sphincter muscles. The activation of these muscles boosts the release of happy hormones, known as endorphins, thus reducing anxiety,” says Seema Sondhi, therapist at The Yoga Studio, Delhi. Here, she suggests yoga asanas for your little ones to bring down their anxiety levels. Help them strike these easy-peasy poses.

Vriksasana

“Vriksasana is a balancing pose that requires a lot of focus,” says Sondhi. It improves the functioning of your child’s nervous system and releases anxiety. Also known as the Tree Pose, it strengthens the shoulders, eyes, and inner ears. Performing this asana regularly can improve kids’ endurance and alertness. Moreover, Tree Pose helps in maintaining proper alignment of the vertebral column and bone development while deepening the thorax and encouraging healthier breathing patterns.

How to do it:

Stand straight with your feet together. Now, fold your right leg and place it on your left thigh. Balane yourself properly and raise your arms to bring palms together over your head. Make sure your spine is erect and you are taking deep breaths. To resume, slowly exhale and bring your hands down. Repeat the same pose with your left thigh on your right thigh.

BaddhaKonasana

Also known as the Butterfly Pose, BaddhaKonasana will help improve the blood circulation levels of your little ones. It will also give their spine a good stretch and help relieve sciatica. Also, this yoga pose is a great stress and anxiety reliever. Problems including infertility, asthma, high blood pressure, and flat feet can also be cured if one performs this yoga asana regularly. Pregnant women also greatly benefit from BaddhaKonasana as it helps in having a smooth and easy delivery by improving the function of the reproductive system. This yoga pose stimulates the prostate gland and the kidneys too. Butterfly Pose is extremely easy to perform and has a soothing effect on the intestinal wall.

How to do it:

To begin, sit in a straight position and stretch out your legs. Now, bend your knees and make sure both your soles touch each other. Bring your heels near the pelvis area and move them up and down like a butterfly. You can maintain this position for approximately 1 to 5 minutes and then inhale to release.

ViparitaKarani

ViparitaKarani is also known as the Legs Up The Wall Pose. It calms the nervous system, regulates the respiratory system and relieves mild backache. Doing this yoga pose daily can relax your kid’s whole body, alleviate stress, anxiety, and insomnia too. Also, ViparitaKarani increases circulation of blood in the body and soothes swollen legs. Performing this yoga asana can relax your child’s pelvic muscles and relieve lower back tension.

How to do it:

Lie on your back in front of a wall. Now, lift your legs and press them against the wall. Make sure your buttocks are a little away from the wall and your back resting on floor. Close your eyes and start deep breathing. Maintain this position for 5 minutes and then release.

Uttanasana

Also known as the Forward Bend Pose, uttanasana fosters positivity and calmness. It relieves stress and relaxes tired muscles. Also, this yoga asana is therapeutic for diseases and conditions including sinusitis, asthma, infertility, osteoporosis, and high blood pressure. Apart from these, it has a plethora of other health benefits which includes strengthening the kidneys and liver. Moreover, if your child finds it difficult to fall asleep, this asana daily will help him snooze better. Sound sleep is extremely essential to cure anxiety issues. Your digestive tract and abdominal organs also get benefited by Forward Bend Pose.

How to do it:

Stand straight keeping your feet together. Now, slowly bend your knees and torso. Keep your hands down next to your feet and inhale to expand your chest. Make sure you are gazing forward. Now, exhale and lift your kneecaps. Spiral your thighs back and extend your torso down.

Shavasana

It is the most relaxing and easiest yoga pose. Also famous as the Corpse Pose due to its resemblance to the posture of a dead body, Shavasana works as a great muscle relaxant. It will calm your child’s mind, improve her concentration and mental health. This asana is considered best for those suffering from neurological problems. Also, one can practise the Corpse Pose to tackle depression, fatigue, and tension.

How to do it: