5 Tips For Practicing Self-Care To Improve Your Mental Health

Are you hearing the word 'self-care' garner maximum attention in the post-pandemic world? Did it ever cross your mind how a skin and body care word like it would come under the umbrella of mental health? It is a positive sign of how the contemporary world comprehends the aspects and ideas of mental health and well-being. The good news is that we are soaring high in terms of the rate of acceptance and compassion.

Mental Health And India

The notion of mental health is displaying impeccable growth in our societies primarily because of the public and digital engagement during the pandemic. The International Self-care Day is commemorated joyfully every year on the 24th of July. The utmost energy of the day is to nurture a healthy lifestyle, rehearse self-care practices, and facilitate forums for those who wish to seek help around the world.

Self-Care And Its Pertinence

Self-care and comfort zones go hand in hand. Routine equips you with mental security that reduces anxiety and stress. Unfortunately, according to a recent quantitative study by Statista, around 14% of Indians suffer from variations of mental health disorders in the country. The inclusion of self-care practices in our daily lives can contribute to reducing it by half.

Dr Jini K Gopinath, Chief Psychology Officer, YourDOST shares five golden ways we have listed for you to practise self-care most efficiently.

Manoeuvring through the basics:Mental wellness begins a reality when we proactively acknowledge how we feel. After that, it is all about adopting some old-school healthy habits into our lives. These may include activities like waking up early in the morning, running, drinking a lot of water, etc. Keeping in touch with your body and satiating its healthier needs gets you closer to a healthy body and a happy mind. Seize your fear: It is ordinary to express fear in contesting situations. It could vary between a presentation at work, a pitch meeting or even displaying your creativity to your colleagues. These will de-stress you and steer your senses towards feeling calm and composed. Reflecting on how you think and jotting down these emotions in your journal are a few mechanisms to consider. Identify your 'we' circle: Comfort spaces spur out when you are around people who respect, listen and empathise with you. While this may take a few years for us to get there, the initial leg is to start somewhere. Establishing a balance in life: Whatever situation you are in, make the best use of it and prevent feelings of overwhelmingness. The Me>We mantra: Always take time out for yourself. Here is a validated 4-2-1 self-care routine you can follow:

Four times a week for 15-20 minutes

One time in a month for 2-4 hours

Two times a month for 1-2 hours

Adopting self-care practices delegates individuals and communities to effectively contribute to their health and well-being to ensure holistic wellness.

