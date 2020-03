Have you ever felt satisfied, joyous, carefree all at the same time? Well, happiness is indeed a great feeling, isn’t it? Be it a grand event like a wedding or someone’s birth or a raise to little moments like having an ice cream or scoring good in exams–all these can make you jump with joy. While happiness is something we crave for, every day, there’s a reason why we need to pay a little more attention to this emotion today. Today is the International Day of Happiness. Celebrated across the world every year on March 20, this day was originally conceptualized and founded by Jayme Illien, CEO of the United Nations New World Order project. The aim was to promote happiness as a fundamental human right for all human beings. Therefore, make the right use of the day today on International Day of Happiness. Put a smile on your face because it not only makes you feel good but it also has multiple effects on your body.

Happiness increases the levels of certain hormones

It’s very obvious that your brain makes you feel every emotion. As per experts, the brain does not only have a single emotional center, but different emotions involve different structures. Your frontal lobe/ the control panel of your brain monitors your emotional state, while the thalamus or the information center participates and regulates your emotional responses. Dopamine and serotonin are the types of neurotransmitters in the brain which makes us feel joy. Both of these chemicals are heavily associated with happiness and people with clinical depression often have lower levels of serotonin. Therefore, when something good happens to you, your brain receives the signal and releases the chemicals into your nervous system.

Boosts your circulatory system

Apart from smiling, happiness also makes your heart race. This is because of the effect on your circulatory system. According to studies, butterflies in your stomach, your facial expressions, etc. depends on your emotions. The effects on the circulatory system can present in different ways physically. However, joy isn’t the only thing that affects your circulatory system. Fear, sadness, and other emotions can cause reactions too. Therefore, keep smiling.

Improves the performance of your nervous system

Your central nervous system is responsible for all the things your body does with or without conscious effort like breathing, digestion, etc. And, hence, it is obviously also affected by the feelings of happiness and elation. When you’re riding a roller-coaster or you are in a more relaxed situation, your breathing can pace up. Apart from breathing, you may also experience an increase in salivation, sweating, body temperature and even metabolism. So, on this International Day of Happiness , we would like to remind you to keep your nervous system healthy by smiling.