Mental health matters more now than ever before. APT launches India's first mental gym to help you stay mentally and emotionally fit.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on our mental health. When the nationwide lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of the viral infections, most academic institutions and offices switched to online mode. Adjusting to the new norms wasn't easy, and now retuning to the offline working mode is turning out to be even more difficult. Several studies have shown a significant increase in the number of people who report symptoms of stress, anxiety, depression and insomnia during the pandemic. So, mental health matters more now than ever before.

You do exercise to keep your body fit, but what do you do to stay mentally and emotionally fit? Hit the gym, that's right!

Aspire Perform Transform (APT) has launched India's first mental gym to make India mentally fit. It is set to commence the first session on July 10, while registrations will open from June 28. There would be hourly online sessions conducted by Aditi Surana, high-performance coach, behavioural analyst, keynote speaker and podcaster. She is also the founder of APT mental gym.

Overwhelmed by the unfamiliar situations, most working professionals struggled with mental fitness throughout the pandemic. This led to a loss in productivity, stress, skewed judgment, breakdowns and low-risk appetite.

The mental gym is designed to gamify mental fitness to increase your productivity by 10x, the founder said.

What you would be doing at the mental gym?

Like physical fitness, APT mental gym will coach you to train your mind and emotions to be mentally fit. This will help you with reduced stress, high performance mindset, contagious learning, enhancing productivity, mindful discipline, proactive action.

"The mental gym is created to connect people to their own state of flow - . A state of high performance," the founder said.

Commenting on the launch, Aditi Surana said, "Through APT mental gym we wish to make mental fitness a lifestyle choice. Our exercises are simple, fun and easy, the same as going to a gym for a physical workout. We wish to work with people who challenge their comfort zone, learn new skills, and take pride in learning to be calm under pressure, instead of avoiding stress."

At APT, the mental fitness is improved via practical toolkits, mental workouts, and weekly online workshops.

So, if you're feeling stressed or overwhelmed at work? It's time to hit the mental gym.