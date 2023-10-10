10 Easy Techniques To Unlock Your Mental Strength

World Mental Health Day 2023: Mental immunity refers to maintaining a positive mindset and resilience in the face of stress and adversity. It involves psychological and emotional coping mechanisms to remain stable and functional under challenging situations. The psychological immune system plays a crucial role in our lives, triggering emotions and memories associated with that experience, leading to feelings of depression, anxiety, or helplessness, affecting our daily functioning. Sometimes, we feel like we can handle anything life throws at us, and there are days when even the slightest setback feels overwhelming. What makes the difference? Many of us know what it is like to be upset by something that does not bother us. It differs from our circumstances, explains Dr Kersi Chavda, Consultant, Psychiatry, P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Khar.
How Can We Unlock Our Minds To Strengthen Our Mental Well-Being?
Give yourself a worrying window: Tell yourself you will brood over something only during a prefixed time interval and be brutal over not letting that spill over into other time frames. Over time, it reduces your worrying time.
Visualise positive outcomes: This works well. Visualise yourself triumphing over a set of odds. Be as detailed as possible when you visualise yourself having a problem and then the steps you would take to overcome it.
Be honest about what you are feeling: You do not need to put on a facade, especially to yourself. It is also essential that you are not too hard on yourself and treat yourself as if you were your own best friend.
Do not identify with what makes you struggle: You are different from the problem and not the problem. You are wet in the rain but not in the shower.
Work with a mental health professional: Seek the help of a psychiatrist or psychologist when emotional needs are too difficult to cope with.
Mental strength: Mental strength does not mean you never cry, complain, or express doubt; it is not mutually exclusive to mental illness. Hence, for improved mental well-being, unlock your mind's strength.