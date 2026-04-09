‘I’m busy’ is new ‘I’m not okay’: Why people are avoiding real conversations and what it reveals about mental health

"I'm busy" has become a very easy thing to say. Not always because it's true, but because it avoids a longer conversation. A lot of people don't realise how often they use it like that. It just comes out automatically. Someone asks to meet, or even just talk, and the first response is, "This week is hectic," or "I'm caught up with things." Sometimes that's real. But many times, it's not exactly about time. It's more about not having the mental space.

When even small interactions feel exhausting?

There are phases when even simple things feel like effort. Replying to messages, meeting people, staying present in a conversation, it all takes energy. And when that energy is already low, explaining how you feel feels like even more work.

According to Ms Ruta Mhapankar, Psychologist, Sr. Counsellor, MIT-WPU, "So, I'm busy" becomes the easier option. It doesn't invite questions. It doesn't make things awkward. It just closes the topic. I've noticed this especially with younger people. There's this constant need to appear like everything is on track. Social media has a role in this, of course. Everyone seems to be doing something, working, travelling, achieving. Even when we know it's not the full reality, it still creates pressure. You don't want to be the only one who says, "I'm not doing great right now." So instead, you say you're busy."

Real reasons behind saying "I'm busy"

There can be many reasons behind it. Sometimes it's burnout. Sometimes it's stress that hasn't been processed properly. Sometimes it's just a bad phase that you don't feel like explaining to everyone. And sometimes, honestly, it's just the need to be left alone for a bit.

Another thing is how easy it has become to stay in your own space. Phones make that possible. You can scroll for hours, feel like you've been engaged with the world, and still not really interact with anyone.

Why real conversations can feel overwhelming?

Compared to that, real conversations can feel demanding. You have to respond, listen, react. It needs your attention.

If you're already feeling drained, that can feel like too much. So you avoid it. Say you're busy. Do it again the next time. And after a point, it becomes a habit. Maybe people aren't just hiding behind that phrase. Maybe they just don't feel comfortable saying anything else.

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Highlights:

I'm busy" becomes the easier option. It doesn't invite questions. It doesn't make things awkward. It just closes the topic.

There are phases when even simple things feel like effort. Replying to messages, meeting people, staying present in a conversation it all takes energy.

If "I'm busy" feels easier to say than "I'm not okay," what does that say about the way we communicate?

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.