'I can't concentrate and feel mentally drained every day - Is it brain fog?' Neurologist explains

Work Stress: Did you know that not just poor sleep cycle, but even stress can lead to brain fog? Yes, you read that right! Read on to know how extreme mental health conditions affect your memory.

Brain Fog at Work: Is Corporate Stress Quietly Impacting Your Cognitive Health?

In today's busy world, many professionals tend to experience difficulties concentrating, forgetting minor tasks, missing conversations, and suffering from mental tiredness despite having enough sleep. However, these symptoms are usually associated with the routine work of a person and considered being just its natural part. However, brain fog experienced by many professionals can be a serious sign of the brain warning about negative effects of the constant stress on cognitive functions.

What Is Brain Fog? Common Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

Although brain fog is not a diagnosis, this term describes a set of symptoms which include lack of concentration, forgetfulness, mental tiredness, reduced clarity of thinking, problems with information processing, and decision-making. Although sometimes it is quite normal to suffer from brain fog occasionally, it becomes quite detrimental when it is permanent.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Mangesh Udar, Consultant - Neurologist , Sahyadri Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, explained that one of the most common causes of brain fog that affects working professionals is stress. The human body experiences the process of releasing certain hormones like cortisol and adrenaline as a part of fight-or-flight mechanism when it is experiencing stress. It does not have any bad effects on the body in case the levels of these hormones are temporary increased.

How Stress Affects Memory, Focus And Decision-Making

Several studies have proven that prolonged periods of stress can influence the brain regions responsible for memory creation (hippocampus) and control of certain executive functions including planning and decision-making processes and the capacity to concentrate (prefrontal cortex). One of such studies conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco and published in Nature Reviews Neuroscience proved that sustained stress can negatively affect the structure of the brain connections and lead to the impairment of cognitive performance.

The contemporary work environment provides an ideal setting for cognitive overload. Prolonged and frequent notifications, back-to-back meetings, long working hours, excessive workload, multitasking and pressure to be constantly online overload brain's capacity to process information effectively. Many professionals without realizing it function in a state of chronic cognitive fatigue when the brain does not receive proper relaxation.

Poor Sleep And Brain Fog: The Hidden Connection

Another reason why people experience brain fog is insufficient amounts of sleep. Chronic stress usually has a detrimental effect on sleep quality which leads to a vicious circle poor sleep decreases concentration and memory and, therefore, increases stress levels and lowers productivity. Other causes of brain fog can be anxiety, depression, migraines, deficiency of nutrients, problems with thyroid gland and other diseases.

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In our capacity as neurologists, we would like to urge people not to neglect symptoms of their mind. Even though some fatigue may be quite common, but any forgetfulness, lack of concentration, and worsening performance at work is something that needs further investigation. The main issue that has to be clarified whether symptoms are caused by the level of stress, or other medical conditions must be considered as well.

How To Improve Cognitive Function And Reduce Brain Fog

Fortunately, there are many ways that have proved to be helpful in the preservation of cognitive functioning. Getting enough sleep, doing exercises regularly, eating healthy food, drinking plenty of water, managing stress by using methods of mindfulness, meditation, or breathing is quite helpful in enhancing mental functions. Also, taking short breaks during working time and limiting multi-tasking may be effective as well.

There is also an organizational aspect of the problem. Creating positive work environments, promoting appropriate workloads, promoting employee well-being programs, and avoiding stress-induced exhaustion is important not only for increasing productivity but also for sustaining cognitive fitness.

One should not regard brain fog as any kind of sign of weakness or a mere consequence of having a hectic work schedule. This state of mind might serve as an alarm bell showing that the brain has been subjected to prolonged pressure. Identifying the danger signals early on and taking preventive action against work-related stress is critical for maintaining cognitive efficiency and preventing further health problems in the future.