Here’s How You Can Switch To A Wholistic And Stress-Free Life

VERIFIED

International Stress Awareness Week: Introducing A Wholistic Approach To Managing Stress.

Introducing a new outlook to wellbeing: Stress isn't inherently wrong. It's your body's natural reaction to unexpected threats and challenges whether dealing with unrealistic deadlines at work or a significant, unplanned expense. But when left unchecked, stress can lead to ongoing worry and mental tension, making it hard to relax or think clearly. Chronic stress can also lead to several physical and psychological health challenges, including anxiety, depression, digestive issues, headaches, muscle tension and pain, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, sleep problems, weight gain, and memory and concentration impairment. While you can't avoid stress, how you respond to it dramatically impacts your overall well-being.

Prakriti Poddar, a mental health and well-being expert, shares that adopting healthy habits and well-being practices helps make your mind more resilient, focused, and calm, enabling you to manage stress rather than let it run wild.

We Also Recommend Using The 4-7-8 Breathwork Technique:

Breathe in for four seconds. Hold that breath for seven seconds. Exhale slowly as you count to eight. Repeat as much as you need to and feel the stress melting away.