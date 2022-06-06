One of the silver linings of the pandemic was how mother nature got time to revive. The clean air, green space, and everything around us showed the havoc humanity has caused over the environment. With this year's World Environment Day theme '#OnlyOneEarth, let us focus on creating and adopting a lifestyle which should be pollution free green land. Here are five simple ideas to contribute to the environment:
When possible, walk or ride a bicycle: We all know vehicles are a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions! A simple solution bicycle to the rescue! Encourage kids to walk or ride bicycles and let's all hang against climate change! Also, make an effort to drive less and cycle more. Riding a bike requires muscle power, and you always need to keep a backup in life where you can take public transportation if you can't bike to work for whatever reason. Finally, it minimizes the quantity of exhaust in the air by putting fewer automobiles on the road, a great approach to decreasing your carbon footprint.
Use water responsibly: Is it true that 96.5 per cent of the water on earth is too salty for human consumption? Two-thirds of the world's remaining freshwater is trapped in polar ice, glaciers, and perpetual snow. Melting it will not help because most of it will end up in the ocean. That is why it is critical to cherish the water we have and to investigate all possible strategies to lessen your carbon footprint before it is too late.
Use public transport: Transportation is one of the most significant sources of increasing carbon footprint. This is why public transportation is an effective solution to conserve energy and preserve the environment. You would be surprised to know that eliminating one car and taking public transportation instead of driving would save 30% of carbon dioxide emissions.
Go Green: Planting trees is the most way to safeguard and help the environment. Although trees take longer to grow, they benefit future generations. Shade from trees eliminates the demand for air conditioning. Also, paper is made from trees. So, you may conserve forests by making better use of paper, which is the greatest idea to help our environment.
Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle: Have you ever thought about what can you do to your out-of-date textbooks and novels? While books on a bookshelf aren't harmful, why not save resources by re-using them or giving them to a library? And when you feel like reading something new, you know where to head!
As the pandemic caused only a temporary reduction in carbon footprint, the crisis still exists, mainly because carbon footprints are hard to understand. To make this easier for adults and kids, Nickelodeon has associated with United Nations in India to raise awareness on ways to reduce carbon footprint. So this World Environment Day, let's all commit to a cleaner and sustainable planet by taking the green heart pledge and having a better future for the coming generations and saying #IHeartPlanetEarth!