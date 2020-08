Friends can have a major impact on your health and well-being. Having good friends can benefit your mind and body. In fact, studies have linked close friendships to various health benefits, such as stronger immunity, lower stress, improved self-confidence, increased happiness and better overall health. Acknowledging the importance of friendships, several countries around the world are celebrating Friendship Day today. Also Read - Russia plans mass vaccination against COVID-19 in October, Johnson & Johnson kicks off human trials

Friendship Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. The General Assembly of the United Nations had in 2011 declared 30 July as official International Friendship Day. However, some countries, including India, celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. If you have good friends who love and support you, you’re one of the luckiest persons in the world. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 16,95,988 as death toll reaches 36,511

Currently, it is very important to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. Are you missing hanging out friends on weekends? Even if you cannot meet them in person, this lockdown is a good time to get closer to your friends. It is even more important to stay connected with friends in this time of uncertainty to motivate and support each other. Here are some ways to strengthen your relationship with friends during the pandemic. Also Read - Understanding the COVID-19 virus: How it behaves and spreads

Connect over shared activities virtually

Your weekly dance class or workout with friends at the gym may have come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. But there are many ways to do that virtually. You can use video chat with friends on FaceTime while you’re taking a walk or performing the same exercise/dance routine. Connecting virtually can help maintain some normalcy in your lives during this hard time.

Use various tools of communication

Thanks to the advancement in technology, today you have a variety of ways to connect with people virtually from the comfort of your home. You can call, text, video chat, and reach out on social media. According to experts, people who use different modes of communication tend to have higher quality relationships and more interdependence than those who use only one mode of communication. So, try different communication tools to stay connected with friends during this time of social distancing.

Feel your friend’s presence through video chat

Video chat is the best way to nurture your friendship amidst the pandemic. Video chat allows you to understand the other person’s nonverbal cues like tone of voice, facial expressions, and eye gaze, which texts, emails and audio-only phone calls lack. These nonverbal cues will help you understand your friend’s mood better and reduce the chances of miscommunications. When you’re socially isolated, these rich nonverbal cues can provide a feeling of your friends’ presence and help you to stay positive.

Enjoy Netflix parties together

Although movie theaters are closed, you can still enjoy Friday movie parties with friends through Netflix. Have you tried Google Chrome’s Netflix Party? It allows you to watch a show or movie with friends and chat. If you or one of your friends don’t have Netflix, there is Zoom to connect you all. Zoom allows you to share the screen with other users.