How to move from stress to stillness: Simple mindfulness habits for peace, calm and mental clarity

Try these simple mindfulness habits to reduce stress, calm your mind and create inner peace with easy daily practices for better focus and emotional balance.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 29, 2026 9:14 PM IST

Medically Verified By: AiR - Atman in Ravi

Mindfulness habits (Image AI Generated)

What can be the simple things do to be able to move from a state of stress to a state of stillness, a state of peace and tranquillity? As long as you think that you are the mind, you are in trouble because then, you will not only accept the mind but make the mind your king, when in reality, the mind is the cause of all your suffering. Stress begins the moment you identify yourself as the mind and unquestioningly obey its endless stream of thoughts.

The MIND is Misery, Ignorance, Negativity, and Desire. It constantly produces toxic ideas that fuel fear, worry, anxiety and stress. The presence of the mind distresses us but if you pause and reflect, you cannot find the mind. You don't know its shape, size, or colour because the mind has no physical existence. Still, it dominates your lives.

Practice silence to reduce stress

According to Happpy AiR - Atman in Ravi, Happiness Ambassador, "The journey from stress to stillness is practical and achievable through simple, consistent habits. First, practice moments of complete silence. Begin with practicing a few moments of intentional silence each day and gradually increase the time. Reduce external noise, sit quietly and observe your thoughts without reacting to them. In silence, the mind weakens and Consciousness strengthens."

Practice silence to reduce stress

"When you stop feeding thoughts with attention, they will gradually lose power. Therefore, in moments of silence, you can find true stillness. Stress disappears because the mind subsides and you can reach a state of consciousness where your intellect overpowers the mind and controls the flow of your thoughts, thereby, inculcating positive thoughts like happiness, peace and bliss," he added.

You may like to read

Reduce mental thought rate for mindfulness

The expert further explains that second, activate your intellect by reducing the Mental Thought Rate, MTR. Instead of letting the mind bombard you with a barrage of negative thoughts, start observing every thought with intention. Then, slowly and gradually, reduce your Mental Thought Rate from about 50 thoughts per minute to 40, 30, 20 and so on, till it becomes one thought at a time. This is the state of mindfulness or consciousness, where your intellect can be activated.

The intellect will give you the power to discriminate your thoughts. It will lock and block all toxic thoughts and purge them. Thus, when the mind pushes open your door with thoughts of fear, worry, anxiety and stress, consciously shut it by shifting your focus to awareness and breath. The state of Consciousness is also a state of Enlightenment where you can experience SatChitAnanda Eternal Bliss in Truth Consciousness.

Daily habits to move from stress to stillness

The journey from stress to stillness and practicing simple habits for a happpier self is not about controlling every thought but about outgrowing the mind's dominance. It is in not letting the mind ride your life's horse. Peace does not come from managing stress at the surface level; Peace, you can find, when you switch off your mind. Remember, wherever there is a piece of mind, you cannot attain peace of mind. Thus, you must consciously write peace 'off' mind, reminding yourself that one must switch off the mind to achieve peace.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general wellness and informational purposes only and should not replace professional mental health or medical advice. Individuals experiencing severe stress, anxiety, or emotional distress should consult a qualified healthcare professional.