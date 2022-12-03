How To Keep Your Peace Of Mind When Life Becomes Stressful?

Our life experiences consist of seeing the coping styles of people we have seen around us as we grow and develop.

The journey of peace and stress is entangled and goes hand in hand. One cannot understand the importance of peace until they have experienced anxiety. Understanding stability, value, and definition are equally subjective to an individual. For one person to experience peace in certain situations could be a stressful experience for another person. In other words, we all are developed by sharing different life experiences, and the ability to perceive and respond to that stress is also different. We learn our coping skills based on our life experiences. Dr Tarun Sehgal, Psychiatrist And Co-Founder of Solh Mental Health App, shares that our life experiences consist of seeing the coping styles of people we have seen around us as we grow and develop.

Peace Of Mind In Stressful Situations

This starts with an individual at home learning from their parents, and then friends, society, and the overall environment around us. After that, every little or big thing or life event impacts how we think and develop our perception of those situations.

Hence, learning to keep peace of mind in stressful situations starts with our ability to reflect on ourselves. For example, we need to know about us what peace is for me and knowing the situation makes me feel relaxed.

The other concept to appreciate is our ability to externalize and internalize emotions. When things are not going well, we seek the reasons, and it is convenient to accept that reason in something external. That could be true, but mostly we miss reflecting on the reasons within us.

Why Is This Important?

This is the main crux of stress management to understand that the problems we see external to us are actually beyond our control to change or amend. We ignore this fact and tend to expect and develop a blame dialogue with ourselves, linking our stress to these reasons. We feel better that we have found the cause, but the problem starts here and sadly does not end.

With these external reasons, we create a ruminating thought process, eventually making our stressful scenario bigger, and nothing gets resolved. However, once we start looking into the internal factors which could contribute to stress, we are heading in the right direction.

The factors which are internal to us, which are about our self are within our control to modify and improve. This is the key to tackling stressful situations and achieving peace within us.

How To Develop This Peace In Our Chaotic, Stressful Life?

Once we have developed this ability to understand our stressors, our level of stress tolerance, our definition of peace, and the external and internal factors influencing our stress and peace, we are on our path to achieving peace within ourselves. From here on, everything will appear clear and doable.

Conclusion

The techniques like mindfulness, engaging in an activity of your interest, meditation, listening to music, and exercise routine are some distraction techniques that relax the mind from stress. Practising such activities helps our mind to learn to relax and prevents impulsive reactions.

However, if all self-help things are not working, you must seek help from an experienced psychologist or psychiatrist to help you understand your thought processes. Specific therapies help us understand how our thoughts impact our emotions, feelings, and behaviour.

Our thoughts, emotions, feelings, and behaviour are interlinked and fueled by each other. Once you master this concept through repetitive reflection and modifications, you will find yourself in a much more peaceful frame of mind in extremely stressful scenarios.