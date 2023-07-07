How To Cultivate Mindfulness In Children And Adolescents?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
In today's fast-moving and tech-oriented world appreciating small things can become challenging. You are onto one something and already planning for the next one. This is especially true for adolescents leaving behind their fun days and heading towards adulthood. This is among the most crucial time of their life when their physical transition takes a toll on them. They are often angry, confused, and furious, unable to understand what is happening to them. Being mindful makes one more aware of themselves, their thoughts, and emotions.
Mindfulness is being present and fully devoted to what you are doing. You are immersed in the present and enjoying it whole heartily while appreciating its most superficial aspects. You can practise mindfulness by meditation, listening to soothing music, taking a walk, painting, listening carefully or by anything you choose. To understand how practising mindfulness can help, let us look at different methods; for example, mindful breathing can help one relax before a test; becoming more conscious of thoughts can prevent you from misreading social cues, and having more compassion for yourself over constant self-criticism can help you get past obstacles.
How can teens practice mindfulness? Explains Sheetal Shaparia is a Relationship, Mental health and Life Coach
It is to be kept in mind that mindfulness is a practice that requires patience and consistency. There is no one way of becoming mindful. Therefore, adolescents must find a technique that works for them and practice it regularly.
