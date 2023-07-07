How To Cultivate Mindfulness In Children And Adolescents?

In today's fast-moving and tech-oriented world appreciating small things can become challenging. You are onto one something and already planning for the next one. This is especially true for adolescents leaving behind their fun days and heading towards adulthood. This is among the most crucial time of their life when their physical transition takes a toll on them. They are often angry, confused, and furious, unable to understand what is happening to them. Being mindful makes one more aware of themselves, their thoughts, and emotions.

What Is Mindfulness?

Mindfulness is being present and fully devoted to what you are doing. You are immersed in the present and enjoying it whole heartily while appreciating its most superficial aspects. You can practise mindfulness by meditation, listening to soothing music, taking a walk, painting, listening carefully or by anything you choose. To understand how practising mindfulness can help, let us look at different methods; for example, mindful breathing can help one relax before a test; becoming more conscious of thoughts can prevent you from misreading social cues, and having more compassion for yourself over constant self-criticism can help you get past obstacles.

How can teens practice mindfulness? Explains Sheetal Shaparia is a Relationship, Mental health and Life Coach

Breathwork is a traditional mindfulness practice that involves controlling the breath while paying close attention to it. These are slow and deep breaths that stimulate the diaphragm. As a result, your body is prompted to relax. Adolescents can explore alternate nostrils, square, and 4-7-8 breathing.

is a traditional mindfulness practice that involves controlling the breath while paying close attention to it. These are slow and deep breaths that stimulate the diaphragm. As a result, your body is prompted to relax. Adolescents can explore alternate nostrils, square, and 4-7-8 breathing. Meditation is another simple yet effective way to practice mindfulness. It may sound boring, but meditation makes you aware of the inner sensations in your body, the ability to calm your mind and at the same time concentrate. It is effortless and can be done in various ways.

is another simple yet effective way to practice mindfulness. It may sound boring, but meditation makes you aware of the inner sensations in your body, the ability to calm your mind and at the same time concentrate. It is effortless and can be done in various ways. Walking slowly and consciously while observing your surroundings. For once, teens can go slow and notice everything around them.

slowly and consciously while observing your surroundings. For once, teens can go slow and notice everything around them. Mindful eating helps teens enjoy the food to the max. It makes them appreciate taste, texture and how they feel full. It allows enjoying every bite to the maximum.

helps teens enjoy the food to the max. It makes them appreciate taste, texture and how they feel full. It allows enjoying every bite to the maximum. Yoga/ exercising helps keep the body active. The dedication required to get the postures right and do repeated sets of one particular yoga pose makes teens conscious of how such activities work for their bodies. Which muscle gets affected, and how long can they sustain it?

helps keep the body active. The dedication required to get the postures right and do repeated sets of one particular yoga pose makes teens conscious of how such activities work for their bodies. Which muscle gets affected, and how long can they sustain it? Gratitude is a crucial aspect of mindfulness that is frequently ignored. Instead of focusing on material things, it teaches kids to value life. This can be practised by saying something they were thankful for on a particular day. It also serves as a moment of genuine connection for many families.

is a crucial aspect of mindfulness that is frequently ignored. Instead of focusing on material things, it teaches kids to value life. This can be practised by saying something they were thankful for on a particular day. It also serves as a moment of genuine connection for many families. Journaling is a simple method of jotting down the day's happenings and how they made you feel. This will help you understand your emotions, what triggers you, and how to deal with them.

It is to be kept in mind that mindfulness is a practice that requires patience and consistency. There is no one way of becoming mindful. Therefore, adolescents must find a technique that works for them and practice it regularly.

