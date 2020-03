See your body the way it is and be less of a critic. ©Shutterstock

How we look matters to us, most of us, to be precise. Unfortunately, many of us aren’t happy with our own body image. The concern about body image stems mostly from peer pressure and social conditioning and the trigger, in almost all cases, is the weighing scale. How you react to your body also depends on the personality trait that you have. Unfortunately, people who are unhappy with their body experience mental health challenges and eating disorders. So, it is extremely important to be happy in your skin.

WHY ARE PEOPLE UNHAPPY WITH THEIR BODY IMAGE?

You are conditioned to believe from a very young age that your self-worth depends on your external features. For instance, being thin or muscular is linked with being successful and beautiful, while being fat is associated with being lazy and ugly. The depiction of thin women in the media or the enthusiasm with size zero also influence your body image and the reaction to it.

WAYS TO FEEL HAPPY ABOUT YOUR BODY

There is no harm in taking care of yourself and trying to get the body of your dreams. But the best way to direct your efforts towards this goal is start loving yourself and being comfortable in your skin. That’s the first step. Here is how you can start loving your body all over again.

Shift your focus towards what you like

Yes, it is very important. You need to remind yourself everything that you like about your body. This will help you replace the negative body image with a positive one.

Stop caring about your weight

Instead of focussing all your attention on your weighing scale, pay heed to the other indicators of health: Blood sugar, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, so on and so forth. When you choose a lifestyle that keeps these numbers right, you will end up losing weight. Also, go for a workout regimen that you enjoy. For example, you may love swimming and dancing over a gym session. Pursue it.

Stop comparing yourself with others

People have different body types and naturally everyone cannot be same. Therefore, instead of aspiring to be like someone try to be your personal best. Go for walks, try swimming, dancing or whatever makes you feel happy and energized.

Avoid body bashing friends

This is another significant step towards being positive about your body. Also, limit your activities on social media, another potential source of a negative body image. Smart tip: Consider avoiding TV commercials altogether.