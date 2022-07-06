Sleep Repair: How Does It Play An Integral Role In Recovery?

"Rest rules to relaxation, and relaxation guides to healing."

Our bodies need a break! Sleep is necessary for various activities in the body to function smoothly; there's an extensive amount of data that demonstrates the importance of sleep in the processes of synaptic plasticity, emotional regulation, metabolic functions, memory functions, macromolecule synthesis, removal of toxic substances and metabolic waste and cellular maintenance.

Good Night's Sleep

Most adults require between 7-8 hours of nightly sleep. Children and teenagers need substantially more rest, mainly if younger than five. Unfortunately, work schedules, day-to-day stressors, a disruptive bedroom environment, and medical conditions can prevent us from getting enough sleep.

But how many people get a good night's sleep of 7-8 hours regularly? Studies show that about 35-45% of adults suffer from at least one sleep-related disorder (SRD), with women being 40% more vulnerable to SRDs than men. In addition, insufficient sleep has been linked with several metabolic diseases like Diabetes Mellitus Type 2, Cardiovascular Disorders, high blood pressure, stroke, poor mental health, early death, etc.

Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Consultant, Kshemavana, explains that once we fall asleep, our bodies follow a sleep cycle divided into two stages:

REM (Rapid-eye-movement) Sleep - REM sleep, often called "active sleep. A bunch of sleep specialists acknowledge that these eye exercises are, in a form, connected to the path that we have dreams. NREM(Non-Rapid-eye-movement) Sleep - NREM sleep is referred to as "deep" or "slow-wave" sleep.

Radical changes brought on by COVID in terms of lifestyle, work, socializing etc., have led to many people suffering from conditions like insomnia and irregular sleep cycles. The human body and mind store a lot of anxiety throughout the day, which makes us unable to fall asleep quickly.

You may like to read

Sleep Repair

Sleep medicine is essential among the five pillars that will play an integral role in recovery. There will be an integration of ancient knowledge and recent advances and developments in sleep therapy, where state-of-the-art technology to record the sleep quality of the patients and cutting-edge techniques will be used to induce a state of healthy relaxation, activating your parasympathetic nervous system, allowing your body to continue all the processes necessary for long-term health. These include healing injuries, digesting food, fighting infections, and relaxing your blood pressure and heart rate. As a result, doctors promise to provide better productivity and concentration power and help you improve your mental health, strong immune system development and stress levels.