How Is Anxiety Different From Stress? Explains Life Coach

The pressures of modern lifestyle where you are always rushing from one thing to the other trying to complete tasks in time is enough to put even the calmest person under a lot of stress.

It's best to consult a mental health expert whenever stress or anxiety interferes with your daily activities.

Anxiety and stress trigger the same "fight, flight, or freeze" reaction, and their physical symptoms can be highly similar. However, the root causes of stress and anxiety frequently differ. The main focus of stress is the outside demands we struggle to handle. When we are worried, we typically are aware of the source of our anxiety, and once the stressful event has passed, the feelings of stress usually go away. On the other hand, anxiety isn't always as straightforward to understand. Anxiety focuses on concerns or fears about potential threats to us and discomfort around the anxiety itself. Sheetal Shaparia, a Life Coach shares that stress and anxiety are natural human experiences. Still, both can become issues if they endure for an extended period or harm our health or way of life.

At Some Point In Their Life

Most people suffer from stress and anxiety. Depending on their intensity, they may negatively affect a person's quality of life. Despite having many emotional and physical symptoms, such as anxiety and stress, such as uneasiness, tension, headaches, high blood pressure, and lack of sleep, these two conditions have very different causes. Identifying which one you have to create a successful treatment strategy and feel better is essential.

Symptoms Of Both Stress And Anxiety Are:

Difficulty concentrating Muscle tension Irritability or anger Trouble sleeping Digestive issues

How To Differentiate Between Stress And Anxiety?

A particular trigger is a critical distinction between stress and anxiety. Stress is frequently connected to specific circumstances. For example, you may be anxious about taking an upcoming exam. Or you're juggling three young children vying for your attention as you work from home. However, your stress begins to subside when the exam is finished or your kids return to the nursery. Think about automobile problems. You may be aware that you require new tires, especially given the onset of snow. However, you currently need more funds to replace them.

TRENDING NOW

What Leads To Anxiety And Stress?

Stress often results from being under strain, either physically or mentally. Under this strain, a significant life change, such as:

Moving Experiencing an illness or injury Starting a new school or job Having a child

However, stressors don't have to alter your life drastically. For example, stress could be felt due to attending an important work meeting and facing an impending project deadline.

You may like to read

Following Are Some Methods For Lowering Stress And Anxiety:

Limiting the intake of alcohol and caffeine Getting enough sleep and exercising frequently Setting aside spare time for interests and pursuits that make you happy while meditating Keeping a journal of your emotions and stressful situations Exercising the breathing techniques Expressing yourself to family members and close friends

When To Get Assistance?

It's best to consult a mental health expert whenever stress or anxiety interferes with your daily activities.

Remember that you can still benefit from counselling even if you don't have a particular mental health issue. For example, even if you don't fit the diagnostic criteria for an anxiety disorder, a trained therapist can assist you in identifying possible triggers and developing efficient coping techniques to lessen their impact. Additionally, it is wise to seek help if stress or anxiety makes you feel hopeless or if you begin to consider harming yourself or others. Consider requesting a referral from your primary healthcare provider if you still need to determine where to begin.

Here Are A Few Examples Of Methods They Might Suggest:

With the help of cognitive behavioural therapy, you can learn to identify your anxious thoughts and behaviours and transform them into more empowering ones. Exposure therapy includes exposing you to anxiety-provoking situations gradually. Acceptance and commitment therapy can teach you how to accept and sit with negative feelings. Depending on your symptoms, they may also suggest medication to treat your anxiety problems.

RECOMMENDED STORIES