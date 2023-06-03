How Is Anxiety Different From Stress? Explains Life Coach

Anxiety and stress trigger the same "fight, flight, or freeze" reaction, and their physical symptoms can be highly similar. However, the root causes of stress and anxiety frequently differ. The main focus of stress is the outside demands we struggle to handle. When we are worried, we typically are aware of the source of our anxiety, and once the stressful event has passed, the feelings of stress usually go away. On the other hand, anxiety isn't always as straightforward to understand. Anxiety focuses on concerns or fears about potential threats to us and discomfort around the anxiety itself. Sheetal Shaparia, a Life Coach shares that stress and anxiety are natural human experiences. Still, both can become issues if they endure for an extended period or harm our health or way of life.
Most people suffer from stress and anxiety. Depending on their intensity, they may negatively affect a person's quality of life. Despite having many emotional and physical symptoms, such as anxiety and stress, such as uneasiness, tension, headaches, high blood pressure, and lack of sleep, these two conditions have very different causes. Identifying which one you have to create a successful treatment strategy and feel better is essential.
A particular trigger is a critical distinction between stress and anxiety. Stress is frequently connected to specific circumstances. For example, you may be anxious about taking an upcoming exam. Or you're juggling three young children vying for your attention as you work from home. However, your stress begins to subside when the exam is finished or your kids return to the nursery. Think about automobile problems. You may be aware that you require new tires, especially given the onset of snow. However, you currently need more funds to replace them.
When To Get Assistance?
It's best to consult a mental health expert whenever stress or anxiety interferes with your daily activities.
Remember that you can still benefit from counselling even if you don't have a particular mental health issue. For example, even if you don't fit the diagnostic criteria for an anxiety disorder, a trained therapist can assist you in identifying possible triggers and developing efficient coping techniques to lessen their impact.