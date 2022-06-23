How Energy Medicine Balances Body For Optimal Health And Vitality?

Energy medicine is a branch of alternative therapy based on a pseudo-scientific belief that healers can channel 'healing energy' into a patient and obtain positive results. The main aim of energy medicine is to balance prana, the vital force. Three researchers in the 1980s coined the term energy medicine.

What Is Energy Medicine?

Energy medicine works on the concept of prana (or) the vital force that governs a person's health.

Energy medicine often proposes that imbalance in the body's "energy field'' result in illness and that the body's energy-field health can be restored by re-balancing.

Classification Of Energy Medicine

The US-based NCCI (National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health) classified energy medicine as "veritable energy medicine'' and "putative energy medicine''.

Veritable energy medicine uses mechanical vibration and electromagnetic radiation to affect health and healing. It includes magnet therapy, colourpuncture and light therapy.

Energy medicine is established on the view that humans can influence subtle forms of energy with their hands, intentions (or) meditation. It includes spiritual healing touch, hands of light and esoteric healing.

How To Adopt Energy Medicine?

According to Dr. Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Consultant, Kshemavanayoga practices, traditional acupuncture, laser therapy, acupressure and magneto therapy energize the pranic sheath that will correct the imbalances within the system.

Yoga practice helps prana to flow in a harmonious and balanced way. Hatha Yoga Pradeepika explains the Pancha prana concept (or) 5 prana theory, which talks about the prana. Acupuncture is the technique where the needles are inserted into the skin at specific points along the meridians to balance the energy. Acupressure is a manual pressure that stimulates specific points on the body to balance energy flow. Magnetic therapy is an alternative medicine that uses magnetic fields to treat medical conditions. Laser therapy is a unique form of electromagnetic energy. It has a specific wavelength and specific energy. Thus pranic energy is brought under control with pranayamas' deliberate and detailed practice.

Scientific Investigations

Several pieces of research were conducted, which helped to balance prana that cured many ailments.

Traditional Chinese Medicine Acupuncture was given for symptom management and quality of life for cancer patients. It is a Meta- analysis study that met inclusion criteria. It was conducted in April 2016 by Wei-Wei Tao et al. J Pain Symptom Manage. It is said that acupuncture, tuina, tai chi, and qigong are beneficial adjunctive therapies that treat cancer symptoms.

In another pub med journal, it is said that; the effect of controlled breathing exercises on the psychological status and the cardiac autonomic tone: Sudarshan Kriya and Prana- Yoga. It was conducted in July-September 2014 by Chhaya Kharya et al. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol. In conclusion, Sudarshan Kriya positively modifies stress coping behaviour and initiates appropriate balance in cardiac autonomic tone.

Conclusion

Hence, find wellness by adopting an excellent lifestyle to build a healthy immune system and avoid disease. Therefore, energy medicine is about honing this energy to correct the system.

