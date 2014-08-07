How Do The Seven Body's Chakras Affect You? Know The Function, Problems Caused

How Do The Seven Body's Chakras Affect You?

Our bodies have 7 chakras, and when they don't work properly, they may wreak havoc on our health. Here's a rundown of all the major chakras and how they affect our bodies.

Our body has seven chakras that play a vital role in maintaining our overall health. Chakras literally mean 'circle' or 'wheel' and they are the energy centres of the body that absorb and distribute prana (life energy) throughout our body. Apart from the 7 principle chakras, there are a number of mini chakras present in various parts of the body like the palms, feet, elbows, etc. While these chakras are scattered across the body, the 7 main ones are present along the spine in the regions where the five major nervous plexus (five main areas where the nerves exit the spinal column) are present.

The chakras also form a base for the presence of the three major nadisida, pingla and sushumna to form a concentrated region of pranic energy. Another important function of these chakras is that they are the link to the mind-body connection.

How Does Body's Chakra Affect You?

While most of us live our lives without giving these ever-present sources of energy, tuning in to them and maintaining their functioning well is essential to your health. Here is a description of each chakra, their location, function and diseases caused due to their malfunction:

Mooladhara Chakra

Also known as the 'root chakra' this chakra is present at the base of the spine. It corresponds to the coccygeal plexus (the bundle of nerves that supply your abdomen and buttocks) and has control over the adrenal glands. It also controls the muscular and skeletal system, spine, the production of blood, body temperature, vitality, health of the kidneys and growth in children. The Mooladhra chakra also influences emotions such as self-preservation, survival instincts, fear and insecurity. A person with a healthy root chakra is usually robust, healthy and full of vitality and therefore keeping this root chakra functioning properly is essential for your health.

Diseases caused due to its malfunctioning: Arthritis, spinal ailments, blood disorders, cancers (especially bone cancer, leukaemia), allergy, growth problems, slow healing of wounds are all conditions you might see if this chakra does not function properly.

Swadhisthana chakra

Another name for this chakra is sexual chakra or sacral chakra and it is present near the sacrum or pubic area, slightly below the navel. This chakra corresponds to the aortic plexus and controls the working of the gonads. This chakra also governs organs such as the ovaries, testicles, prostate glands, seminal vesicle, Cowper gland, kidneys, adrenal glands, blood pressure, large intestine, rectum, anus, bladder and uterus. The swadhisthana chakra also transmits vital energy throughout the body via the spleen chakra and back chakra.

Diseases caused due to the malfunctioning of this chakra: A person whose swadhisthana chakra malfunctions can suffer from sex-related problems, high blood pressure, lower back problems, kidney disease, bladder ailments, constipation, prostate problems, uterus problems and menstrual irregularity.

Manipura chakra

The solar plexus chakra is present slightly above the navel and below the ribs. This chakra rules over the epigastric plexus and is responsible for the pancreas. It also governs the working of the stomach, intestines, spleen, gall bladder, diaphragm, liver and pancreas. The Manipura chakra governs emotions like ego, craving for fame, high ambitions, aggressiveness, and negative emotions like anger, jealousy, envy, hatred, greed, violence and cruelty.

Diseases caused due to the imbalance of this chakra: Malfunctioning of this chakra causes digestive disorders, ulcers, constipation, diabetes, hepatitis, diarrhoea, colitis, skin problems and allergies, heart problems, high blood pressure and asthma.

Anahata chakra or the heart chakra

Present at the centre of the chest, this chakra corresponds to the cardiac plexus. It governs the working of the thymus and controls the working of the heart, lungs, and circulatory system. Governing emotions like love, compassion and are the centre for higher and refined emotions, this chakra is what makes us more humane and helps us empathise with people.

Diseases caused due to its malfunction: The malfunction of this chakra leads to heart ailments and respiratory disorders like bronchitis, asthma and tuberculosis.

Vishuddhi chakra

Also known as the throat chakra, this chakra is present in the hollow of the throat and corresponds with the carotid plexus. it is responsible for the functioning of the thyroid gland and governs the working of the throat, voice box, trachea, thyroid, parathyroid, lymphatic system, arms, hands, mouth, tongue and neck. The Vishuddhi chakra also governs emotions like communication, speech, self-expression, creativity and a sense of aesthetics.

Diseases caused due to the malfunctioning of this chakra: Throat related disorders like goitre, sore throat, speech and voice problems, tonsillitis and cervical pain are most commonly caused due to the malfunctioning of this chakra.

Ajna Chakra or the third eye chakra

Present between the eyebrows, this chakra corresponds with the nasociliary plexus. It controls organs like the pituitary gland and hypothalamus and is responsible for the autonomic nervous system, functioning of the lower brain, left eye, ears and nose. The Ajna chakra also governs emotions like intuition and intellect. Apart from that, this chakra is also called the master chakra and governs the working of all other chakras.

Diseases caused due to the malfunctioning of this chakra: When this chakra malfunctions it leads to diseases related to the endocrine glands, autonomic nervous system, lower brain, sight, hearing and smell related disorders and sinusitis.

Sahasrara chakra

Also known as the crown chakra, it is present at the top of one's head. Corresponding to the pineal gland and governs the working of this gland, the upper or higher brain and the right eye. It also man's emotions like cosmic consciousness and self-realization.

Diseases caused due to the malfunctioning of this chakra: Diseases of the pineal gland and cerebral cortex are common in people in whom this chakra malfunctions.