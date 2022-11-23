How Do We Start? 5 Ways To Begin Your Mental Health Journey

Expert Shares 5 solutions to begin your mental health journey

Mental health focuses on one's emotional, social, and psychological well-being. It affects one's thoughts, feelings, and actions. Moreover, it determines one's ability to tackle stress, interact with others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is vital for all, from childhood and youth to adulthood and old age.

Why Is Mental Health Important?

Mental and physical health hold equal importance in overall health. For instance, if a person suffers from depression, the risk for many physical health problems like heart disease, diabetes, and stroke increases. Similarly, if one suffers from chronic conditions, it can increase the risk of mental illness. Mental health isn't only the lack of a mental illness. It impacts health and quality of life on the whole.

Many people suffer from mental health concerns. But a mental health condition transforms into a mental illness when ongoing symptoms hamper the ability to function and cause frequent stress. A mental illness can make life sad and despairing and lead to everyday problems.

Some common signs of mental health conditions include excessive fears or worries, feeling down or sad, reduced ability to concentrate or confused thinking, erratic mood swings, withdrawal from friends and activities, etc. In addition, some people experience problems with eating habits, indulge in alcohol or drug use, and cannot cope with daily problems or stress.

Richa Vashista, Chief Mental Health Expert, Shares 5 Ways To Kickstart The Mental Health Journey

Seek professional help: Professional therapy is also a way to deal with mental health concerns. However, one must remember that therapy is a process, and results cannot be achieved instantly. The therapist is non-judgmental and will not share personal confirmation with anyone else. Therefore, one can trust the professional and share everything honestly. In addition, one can learn strategies and techniques to combat life's challenges through a therapy sessions. Focus on self-care: Self-care has an essential role to play in maintaining mental health. Self-care includes doing things that help in improving both physical and psychological health. For example, engage in hobbies, use positive affirmations, learn something new, spend time with friends, read a book, or set achievable goals to build hope. Incorporating basic self-care activities into the daily routine can create a significant impact. Talk to someone trustworthy: First, one must reach out to a friend, colleague, or family member to openly share emotions and challenges. Then, if there is a crisis, reach out to or call designated helplines. For example, KIRAN is a government initiative to support people facing stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns. Other groups include Sahai, Sneha, One Life, Lifeline Foundation, Aasra, Roshni, iCall, etc. Eat a healthy diet and stay hydrated: A balanced diet and adequate water intake can increase energy and focus throughout the day. Moreover, reducing the consumption of caffeinated beverages like coffee, aerated drinks, and junk food can improve physical strength. Exercise regularly:A 30-minute walk daily can uplift one's mood and improve overall health. However, it is good to take it slow if it is initially challenging to do 30 minutes at one time.

Summing Up

One must maintain positive mental health and treat any mental health conditions as they stabilise constructive behaviours, thoughts, and emotions. Looking after one's mental health improves daily functioning and helps in preventing or at least fighting physical health problems associated with mental health conditions. One must take care of basic needs and physical health, engage in fun activities, talk to someone trustworthy, interact with nature, or seek support groups and professional help for good mental health. It is also necessary to show kindness, grace, and compassion to oneself.

