How Do Spiritual Practices Affect Personal Growth And Development?

Spirituality is a widely used term nowadays, and many practices take an individual or a seeker towards the ultimate goal of Spirituality, like Prayer, Chanting, Yoga, Breathwork, etc.

Spirituality is the science of the Spirit, the Soul or the Atman. In Spirituality, we realize that the Soul is a Spark Of Unique Life that is part of the Highest Power or the Supreme Power we call God. This Power is birthless, deathless, formless and present everywhere. This is a Supreme Immortal Power. Like electricity that we can't see or touch but experience when it lights up the lights and other electrical appliances, we can't see or touch the Supreme Power. Still, we can feel its presence and experience its existence in every living creature on the earth, whether it is birds or bees, plants or trees or insects, animals and human beings. The ultimate destination or the pinnacle of Spirituality is the Spiritual Awakening or the Realization of the ultimate truth of life.

When One Reaches The Pinnacle Of Spiritual Awakening

These questions lead a seeker on a Spiritual Path towards Spiritual Development and, ultimately, Spiritual Awakening.

He or she attains Moksha or Nirvana or the freedom from the cycle of birth and death 'What am I? Why am I born on this earth? What is the purpose of my birth? Why was I born as a human, not an insect, bird or animal? What will happen at my death? Will I indeed die? Where will I go after my death? Who is God? What is God? Where is God? Where can I find and meet him? Is God a man or a woman? Does God even exist?'

So, the next question arises: What Spiritual practices can lead to this Spiritual Awakening? Many practices are said to take a seeker further in his Spiritual journey. Spiritual Mentor and Philanthropist AiR - Atman in Raviinvestigates these various popular spiritual practices and discusses how they help us on the path of spirituality towards spiritual awakening.

