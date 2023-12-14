How Dakota Johnson Prioritises Sleep And Can Snooze For Even 14 Hours

"If I'm not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can... Sleep is my number one priority in life," the actor said.

Sleep is essential for health and doctors advise that adults get between 7 to 8 hours of sound sleep every night. Not only does it boost the body's immunity, sleeping also helps with skin and hair issues. A solid sleep can make you regulate your emotions and keep your mental health in check. But, not many people are able to prioritise sleep. Long working hours, unhealthy lifestyle habits make them stay up all night. Dakota Johnson is not one of them. The actor, in a recent interview, talked about maintaining sleep hygiene and how it is her favourite activity to do.

In conversation with WSJ Magazine, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor said getting a good night's sleep is crucial for her mental health. She was quoted as telling the outlet, "I'm not functional if I get less than 10 [hours]. I can easily go 14 hours."

What are the benefits of sleeping?

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, most adults need 7 or more hours of "good-quality sleep" on a regular schedule each night. Getting enough sleep, it states, is not only about total hours of sleep, but about getting good-quality sleep on a regular schedule so you feel rested upon waking up.

It adds that getting enough sleep can help you:

Get sick less often

Stay at a healthy weight

Lower your risk for serious health problems like diabetes and heart disease

Reduce stress and improve your mood

Think more clearly and do better in school or work

Get along better with people

Make good decisions and avoid injuries, as seen with drowsy drivers that cause car accidents

When one is suffering from any kind of stress or anxiety, pain, certain health conditions like heartburn or asthma, consuming too much caffeine, alcohol, and other drugs, or has untreated sleep disorders like sleep apnea or insomnia, they may have trouble sleeping at night.

In her interview, Johnson said that she does not have a regular wake-up time, which is how she has been able to get so much sleep. "It depends on what's happening in my life. If I'm not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can... Sleep is my number one priority in life."

On having a wellness routine that helps her relax before bedtime, the actor revealed that she meditates twice a day, every day. I do transcendental meditation. I've been really into breathwork recently and that's been helping me a lot with anxiety."

The other self-care technique she follows religiously is getting in a bathtub "at any moment". "Any time of the day... if in the middle of the day, I'm like, 'Oh God, what is this world?' I'll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding."