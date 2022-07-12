How Can Incense Sticks Help In Aromatherapy?

All in all, lighting or burning incense sticks, agarbattis or dhoop sticks directly helps awaken positive perspectives and uplift one’s mood by lighting up surroundings in a healthy and aromatic way.

Learn some benefits of incense sticks and their usage in aromatherapy.

India has had an ancient connection with aromas and therapies. Back in the days when our medical procedures were not so advanced, natural treatments healed our fellow citizens and people around the world. But unfortunately, these therapies have not been so much in the talk until now. According to ancient Indian Vedas, these methods have been used for more than 5000 years by Sages, Rishis, and Gurus. It is believed that God themselves passed on these methods to the Sages and wise men for the well-being of humanity.

Aromatherapy's Therapeutic Effect

Aromas significantly affect the human body and have been used for ages for healing purposes. The use of incense giving a therapeutic effect on the human body is known as Aromatherapy. Every natural substance has an exclusive fragrance that defines its uniqueness and gives a soothing effect to our senses. Dr Sachin Goel, Sr., Resident at VMMC Safdarjung, says, "the incense sticks help ease stress and anxiety, improve sleep, and boost the feeling of relaxation. The aromatic plant-based ingredients help focus and concentrate, and these soulful aromas refresh your mind, body and soul."

Essence Of Aroma And Its Role

In India, the essence of aroma has played a huge role since the pre-historic age. However, the fragrance is used more for religious and spiritual purposes through incense sticks, and people burn incense sticks while performing rituals and offering prayers to God. The practise of burning incense sticks while praying has been inculcated in our culture for ages. However, over the last three decades, aromatherapy through incense sticks has become quite popular among people. The aroma of incense sticks can activate emotional and physical responses, allowing people to concentrate and recall.

Aromatherapy During Ramayana

Moreover, the application of aromatherapy has been mentioned in Ramayana. When Lakshman fell unconscious after being hit by one of the most potent weapons of Indrajit and was near to death, not regaining his consciousness even after hours, Hanuman rushed to the Dronagiri Hills to fetch some medicinal herbs or 'Sanjeevani booti' for healing Lakshman's wounds. The aroma of spices brought back his consciousness and healed his skin.

However, modernization pulled back people from their ethics and values; burning incense sticks became a cliche. Also, being health conscious, people pulled back from the products with impurities and harmful chemicals. Another added reason is the increase in pollution levels; air purity started deteriorating, and people began to lose the practice of burning incense sticks.

