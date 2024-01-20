How Can Aggressive Nature Cause Rule Violation? Explains Ontologist

Let's see, in our nature only, everything is already decided, like when the sun sets or rises, when the season changes, when the bird leaves or returns to their nest, and how a cow is vegetarian.

When you are talking about rule violations, it means we are doing something we are not supposed to do in a certain way. It can be a rule violation on the road, in a relationship, in an office, in a corporation, in a gym, towards your health, towards anything.

To Understand Rule Violations, It's Essential To Understand The Rules

As for marriage, there are seven vows each couple takes; while driving a car on the road, there are specific regulations, and we must follow things like traffic lights or signs. So, Ontologist, Mental Health, & Relationship Expert Aashmeen Munjaal explains further how everything is pre-defined.

Since you are in a negative situation, you again violate the rules and vice versa. This negative situation could be anything like aggression, anger, worry, quarrelsome or depression. Thus, this negative situation can be an outburst of emotions, feelings, or nature, which never becomes a part of human beings' habits. So, all these things are interrelated with each other.

So, if we are talking about how aggressive nature can cause rule violations. To understand this, first, we have to realise that nobody is born aggressive. Thus, it is clear that something happens in your childhood that changes your charm and cheerful personality to an aggressive one.

You Have Indeed Violated Any Rule, And It Harms You

Moreover, you didn't try to rectify that mistake. If you follow the rules, you will be more pleasant, calm, complacent, peaceful, and composed, and your life will run smoothly. Since everything is going according to your will, you will be in a good mood. In contrast, if something is wrong and not going according to your will, you will slowly start losing patience, become charmless, and become short-tempered and aggressive.

Summary:That's how the cycle of aggression takes you towards violating specific rules, and once you violate the rules, you are trapped in a vicious trap of aggression. Slowly, the level of this aggression would start increasing. At first, you talk aggressively; slowly, it becomes quarrelsome, then beatings and fighting.