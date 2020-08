Learn to live in the moment. The past does not exist, and nobody has seen the future yet. So, living in the present is important. @Shutterstock

In recent years, many people have been leaning more towards a holistic way of life. This is nothing but living a life free of the many pollutants that come with modern lifestyle. Natural remedies play a big role in holistic living. Nothing is seen as a single entity. Once you attune yourself to this way of living, you learn to look at the whole picture. One example that we can take here is sickness. If you fall sick, you don’t just look at the sickness, but the reasons why you are sick too. You take into account even the emotional or psychological causes that may be behind your illness. Also Read - 5 healthy lifestyle habits to learn from Bollywood celebs amidst the COVID-19 lockdown

Holistic living is not only a healthier way to live life but also a path to real happiness and inner peace. By adopting this lifestyle, you will soon notice many subtle changes in your mental and physical health. You will become a healthier and fitter person. But you may not be able to suddenly delve into this lifestyle after years of being conditioned to live a so-called ‘modern’ life. But with a little practice and discipline, you can easily slip into this new way of living. Also Read - Work from home: Healthy ways to be more productive

So, how do you take the step towards holistic living. Here are a few tips. Also Read - New Year resolutions you cannot afford to break in 2020

Mindfulness is the key

Learn to live in the moment. The past does not exist, and nobody has seen the future yet. So, living in the present is important. If you can achieve this, you will be able to give hundred per cent to each moment of your life. It will help you be more objective and less judgmental. You will gain mental clarity and be able to focus better on the job at hand. It improves your cognitive abilities too.

Love your body

Your body is the vehicle that will stay with you throughout your life. To lead a fulfilling life, you need to ensure that this vehicle is in top condition. Love your body and learn the powers hidden within. Meditate, take up yoga, do breathing exercises. This will relax you and help you feel more connected with the rest of the world.

Go organic in your food choices

The basic tenet of holistic living is to live a less polluted and chemical-free life. Eat healthy foods that are grown organically. Instead of going out for dinner, cook and eat at home. Have as much fresh foods as you can. Makes fresh fruits and vegetables the main part of all your meals. This will make a huge difference to your overall health and help you live happily to a ripe old age.

Avoid negative people

Stress is a part and parcel of modern life. This is also the main cause of many chronic ailments like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. One big reason for stress in your life is the presence of too much negativity. Being around negative people and a toxic environment can take a serious toll on your health. This goes for situations, relations and all areas of your life. Get rid of all negativity and you will be surprised at the difference it makes to your life.