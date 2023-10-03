Here's Why You Should Choose Meditation Over Medication

Is meditation as effective as medication? Anyone can live a disorder-free life by incorporating conscious methods into their lifestyle. People need to be mindful about the things happening in the present moment, and this practice is known as mindfulness. Meditation and yoga are some of the same practices that can help people build healthier habits, eventually leading them towards healthy living. Patients who have diabetes, hypertension, hormonal imbalance, metabolic issues, depression, and stress disorder can benefit most if they start practising meditation and yoga.
Meditation Can Be An Answer To Your Chronic Illnesses
Today, with the fast-paced lifestyle, stress levels are at their peak. People are getting more chronic illnesses due to this stress. However, meditation can rescue them by calming their mind and reducing their stress levels along with the symptoms of anxiety and depression. "Meditation is a genuine anti-depressant that functions better than any drug!"
When a patient with hypertension practices meditation and yoga, the combo can help keep blood pressure in check and benefit the heart. It may also reduce the risk of heart disease in the practitioner.
Chronic back pain can be improved with suitable pose activities and conscious methods. The more increased the inflammation in your body, the more aching it will become. Medicines for such inflammation are never good because they temporarily relieve you. For therapy, you ought to glance at the core cause of the issue and get it treated with a proper set of exercises and diet.
Cancer patients have faith in meditation. Some evidence-based research suggests that meditation can change the DNA at the end of DNA strands protecting chromosomes of breast cancer patients stayed the same length over the three-month study period. These patients used to practice meditation regularly. Other participants who didn't practice meditation had shorter telomeres over the same period.
Meditation can enhance sleep. Meditation promotes calmness and stillness, which is why it can help you with insomnia. You can even quit sleeping pills by combining meditation with other cognitive behavioural therapies.
IBS patients can enhance their gut by practising mindful meditation. Abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and fatigue-like conditions can result in stress, and meditation comes into the mainstream to break this cycle.
Yoga and meditation are a beautiful combination to enhance the quality of life and decrease medication consumption. You can find a reliable yoga guru with sound knowledge about the topics and can give you a meditative experience like never before.