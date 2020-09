Lavender oil is an essential oil derived from the lavender plant, which is native to countries bordering the Mediterranean. It is one of the most popular essential oils used in aromatherapy, as well as beauty and spa treatments. Lavender oil has been used widely used across the world to relieve tension and soothe the nerves. Its fresh, floral aroma can calm restless minds and help you relax and sleep. Also Read - Managing depression: 5 mood boosting oils that help

This essential oil is known for its anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antidepressant, antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It is used as a natural remedy for various conditions, ranging from acne to depression, migraine headaches, toothaches and sprains. What’s more, it can also boost blood circulation and improve mental well-being. To get this benefit, all you need to do is add a few drops of the oil in bathwater. But never ever take lavender oil orally, it can be harmful. You can only use it topically on your skin or hair. Keep reading to know how you can use lavender oil to reap its benefits. Also Read - Want a quick energy boost? Try these tricks with peppermint essential oil

Use it to relieve pain

Massaging with lavender oil can help ease joint pain, sprains and backache. It may also help lessen pain following needle insertion. Gently massage the oil over the affected area and your pain will disappear in no time. But before using new essential oil, always take a skin patch test to check its effects on your skin. Lavender oil may cause skin irritation or an allergic reaction in some individuals, which may happen within 5 to 10 minutes of coming into contact with it. Symptoms might include itchiness and redness. Also Read - 7 scents that can boost your mood and productivity

Use it to treat skin disorders

Lavender oil is used for treating various skin problems like acne, eczema and wrinkles. It can also help heal wounds, cuts, burns, insect bites and itchy skin.

To use lavender oil for acne, first, dilute it in a carrier oil like coconut oil. Then apply it on your clean face. It can also be used as a facial toner by mixing two drops of lavender oil with one teaspoon of witch hazel. Soak a cotton ball in the mixture and gently rub it over your face.

Use it to lift your mood

Several studies have evaluated the anxiety-reducing effects of lavender oil. For example, a 2005 study published in Physiology & Behavior found that breathing in the scent of lavender both lessened anxiety and improved mood in people awaiting dental treatment.

Pour a drop or two of lavender oil on a cotton ball and take a whiff when you’re emotionally drained. Or add a few drops of the oil to an electric diffuser or to a spray bottle filled with distilled water.

Smell lavender oil to get a good night’s sleep

Research has shown that lavender oil administered as aromatherapy can improve sleep quality, as well as treat insomnia, depression, and anxiety. One study claimed that using lavender oil can improve the overall quality of sleep by 60% which includes the length of sleep and time taken to fall asleep.

Add a few drops of lavender oil in a diffuser and keep it on your bedside table, or spritz a few drops of this oil on your pillows at bedtime. You can also dab a drop or two of lavender oil on your temples, wrists, or neck before bedtime.

Sprinkling a few drops on a piece of tissue and tucking it under your pillow may also help reduce symptoms of insomnia. Take a warm bath with a few drops of lavender oil added before you hit the sheets. Or simply apply a few drops of lavender oil on the collar of your pajamas.