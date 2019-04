The thought of travelling doesn’t cross our mind when we think of taking any health-boosting measure. In fact, in most of our lives, it is a back-bencher when it comes to priority. In our busy urban conditions, we are compelled to shelve the idea of travelling owing to lack of time (and money too, at times!). Sometimes, the reason behind not taking a holiday originates from our fear of coming back to a larger, more unmanageable pile of work. But travelling can actually make you a healthier, happier person who comes back to work, recharged and with revved up efficiency. So, plan a trip as often as you can. It doesn’t need to be a long vacation. Even a small weekend gateway could be rewarding, physically and psychologically because a short break can also give you the much-needed chance to unplug. Here are science-backed reasons to gift yourself a weekend trip.

Makes you happy

You don’t need a scientist to tell you that time away from the maddening rush of your city life, in the lap of nature, will lift your mood. A weekend trip can make you happy, even before you go for it, says a study. According to the research published in Psychological Science your happiness stems even from the anticipation of a getaway. So, planning a vacation is one of the best things that you can do for yourself. You can look forward to it as you reel under pressure on a bad hair day.

Brings down your stress levels

Your weekend trip will give you the leisure you badly need. Leisure time has long been associated with reduced depression, positive emotions, and enhanced satisfaction. A survey carried out by the University of Pittsburgh’s Mind-Body Center reviewed the health statistics of 1400 participants during their self-reported leisure period. What the results revealed was more than satisfactory: Their stress hormone levels were low, so was their blood pressure. It was probably due to the fact that the participants found more satisfaction and meaning in life during their leisurely time. Other studies have shown that going off to the mountains and forests can also reduce stress levels.

Helps you deal with difficult times

The memories that you bring back from a vacation up your well-being quotient, say psychologists and life coaches. Remembering the vacation times has been found to be helpful in staving off the negative emotions of your difficult times. Before the happy memories fade away, plan more vacations to make fresh ones.

Keeps you active

For many of us, the idea of a short trip involves only one thing: Unwinding by not doing anything. But there are many, who indulge in fun adventure activities while on a tour. Science says that physical activities help you unwind better than spending a lazy time. This was found by a study published in the European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology. The researchers analysed that endorphins are released during these activities help you recover from your burnout better.

Inspires creativity

While you travel, you are thrown into a completely new environment, you undergo a wide range of different experiences and face a set of unique challenges. All these helps you rewire your brain think of innovative ways to look at life and problems. A study done at the University of Utah among backpackers found that a four-day hiking trip revved up their creativity by 50 per cent. Throughout these days they were away from all devices. Dr. Barbara Fredrickson, who authored the book Positivity, is of the opinion that the positive emotions associated with a carefree vacation can enable us to think innovatively.

Detoxifies your lungs

When you take a few days off from the fumes and smoke of your city life, your lungs thank you the most. Science shows that breathing in the ocean air boosts your lung functions. The air around a sea has been shown to help you fight cystic fibrosis, a condition that leads to clogging of the lungs by a thick layer of mucus. A trip to the sea can also reduce coughing.

Boosts brainpower

Travelling gives you a break from your daily mundane routine of getting up at the same time every day, doing the same old chores and going to work. Your brain gets used to your activities and doesn’t have to work for processing new information. This can blunt your cognitive faculties if you don’t take a break. While you are on a trip, your brain muscles are flexed as they have to deal with the new situations that you are exposed to. As your landscape and schedule change, your brain cells get new stimuli which helps them to resist age-related degeneration. This keeps your mind sharp.

Strengthens your bone

During your weekend getaway you will spend a lot of time outdoors. This will give you your dose of vitamin D for sure, thanks to your sunlight exposure. Sunlight is the best source of this sunshine vitamin. Vitamin D, in turn, boosts the absorption of calcium, a nutrient that strengthens your bone. If you are planning a trip, choose a place that offers a lot of sunlight. This is going to be especially helpful for women, as they are mostly found to be lacking the bone-boosting vitamin D and calcium.

Improves mental health

Depression, anxiety and stress are among the most common culprits behind mental health disorders. Travelling takes you away from your harsh realities for a while which can be instrumental in improving your mental health. A study published in the Wisconsin Medical Journal found that women who went for vacations had a reduced risk of depression and other psychological disorders.