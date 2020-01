Technology is making our life easier and more comfortable. But it does not come without a price. Electronic gadgets including smartphones, tablets, computers and televisions, are greatly affecting our metal health. According to studies, the average attention span of individuals of all ages has steadily declined over the ages. And they cited an increase in the distractions caused by electronics gadgets as the main reason behind it.

An average phone user looks at the phone at least 200 times a day – according to researchers. If this is true that you may be checking our phones every five to six minutes. This habit is one kind of the distractions that the researchers are talking about. This can affect your concentration on the task at hand and lower your productivity. Exercising our brains may help increase its attention span, as well as our focus at work. Here are some brain exercises you can try to improve your attention span.

Mindfulness techniques

This method helps the brain to focus on the present moment, which in turn helps improve our attention and concentration. Remember a strong brain can help you perform better physically and mentally.

Sit or lie still for some time

This will help boost your concentration. Just lie down, relax your muscles and focus on your heart beats. This will help you focus on the heart’s functioning. You can also simply sit on a chair silently without moving for some time.

Listen actively when someone is talking

This will not only improve your emotional connection with the person who is talking, but it will also help boost your ability to focus.

Try reading more books

The number of people who read books are declining steadily, as per study reports. Reading books will not only increase your knowledge, but it will also help strengthen your concentration and build focus.

List out your distractions

Often thoughts of everyday things like what to cook at night may distract us from our current tasks. Write down your distracting thoughts and attend to them after you finish the current task.

Indulge in physical activity

Regular exercise may help boost your physical and mental stamina. Also, regular routines can help improve your attention span.