Raksha bandhan is one of the most awaited festivals in India, but this year the celebration may be a little different due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has left people with no choice but to adjust to the new normal. Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the bond of brother and sister. It is celebrated prominently in the Northern and Western states of India on the full moon day of the Hindu Shravan month. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi thread on the wrist of their brothers, who in turn, promise to protect them. This traditional way of Rakhi celebration may not be possible for brothers and sisters who couldn't meet due to the lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. But there are many innovative ways to show your love for your brother/sister, all thanks to advancement in technology. We bring to you some tips to celebrate Raksha bandhan amid social distancing. Check them out:

Celebrate the sibling bond over a video call

Are you and your brother stuck in different cities or countries during the pandemic? It's better to stay where you are for safety reasons. But don't let the lockdown affect you sibling bond. Even if you can't visit each other, you can connect with him virtually through a video call and complete all your rituals and celebrate the festival with the same fun and fervor. Invite all your siblings and cousins to join the video conference call to make it a memorable and grand celebration.

Surprise you sibling with online gifts

Long-distance Rakhi is not new for those siblings who have been distanced because of jobs, studies and marriage. But during the pandemic, we recommend you to avoid going from one shop to another looking for a Rakhi thread or a gift. Don't worry, multiple online portals are functioning even now and they can come to your rescue. You can choose the perfect Rakhi gift for your brother from the safety of your home and get it delivered online. This will definitely bring a smile on his face.

Express your love through heart-warming social media posts

If you feel ordering a gift for your brother online during the pandemic is unsafe, post a heart-warming message for your sibling on social media. An old picture from his/her childhood days can make his/her day special too. You can also create a collage of images and videos to mark the occasion – those expensive gifts worth nothing compared to you and your brother’s sweet childhood memories.

Help him in cooking his favourite dish

For siblings who are under the same roof, the best way to make this day special is by making your brother’s favourite sweet/dish at home. Are you missing those moments as your sibling is away from you? Let’s do it virtually this time. Use the technology, and help your brother cook his favourite dish over a video call. You both can make the dish or sweet at the same time to see who makes the best one. Wear the same color outfits too. This will turn your Rakhi celebration into a fun activity.

Play indoor games at home

For those who are under the same roof, there are many ways to make Raksha Bandhan festival special while at home. You can prepare healthy sweets at home with your siblings, play indoor games with your loved ones, and revisit childhood pictures or videos.