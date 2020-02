Kissing stimulates the brain to produce more oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin, a cocktail of happy hormones, © Shutterstock

Kissing your partner – Oh, yeah, it feels so good. But science says smooching can do more than just increasing intimacy and giving us pleasures. There are many mental and physical health benefits of kissing, backed by science. On this Happy Kiss Day – we give you some extra reasons to lock your lips:

Boosts your happy hormones

According to scientists, kissing stimulates your brain to release a cocktail of chemicals that ignite the pleasure centres of the brain. These chemicals include oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin, which makes you feel good and increases feelings of affection and attachment.

Reduces stress hormone

Smooching also lowers your cortisol (stress hormone) levels, and potentially boosts your self-esteem.

Lowers your blood pressure

Kissing increases your heart rate that helps dilate your blood vessels and increase blood flow. As your blood flow increases, your blood pressure deceases.

Relieves headaches, period cramps

The effect of dilated blood vessels and increased blood flow can also help relieve headaches as well as period cramps- as per studies. Locking lips with your partner may also help you prevent headaches by lowering stress.smooching

Boosts immunity

Kissing can boost your immunity by exposing you to new germs that strengthen your immune system.

A study says kissing may increase a woman’s immunity from Cytomegalovirus. Cytomegalovirus is contracted through mouth to mouth contact. It can cause infant blindness and other birth defects if the mother is a carrier during pregnancy.

Burns calories

Studies says you can burn anywhere from 2 to 26 calories per minute depending on how passionately you kiss. This is because you are exercising your facial muscles during kissing.

Keeps facial muscles strong

When you smooch your partner, you are also working out your facial muscles. Researchers say kissing engages 30 muscles on your face which helps keep your cheeks tight.

Kissing naturally relaxes you

Several studies also say kissing increases the levels of oxytocin, the body’s natural calming chemical, and endorphins, the body’s feel-good chemicals.

Spices up your relationship

You are likely to swap spit with your partner while kissing, and scientific reports say this saliva exchange increases dopamine, which aids in feelings of romantic attachment.