Yes! It’s Happy Hug Day today. The sixth week of Valentine’s Week, which falls on February 12, is celebrated as Hug Day every year. This day falls between Promise Day and Kiss Day. And nothing in this world is better than your warm and loving hug.

Hugging is the most natural way of expressing your affection and love for someone. A warm hug can make anyone feel special and light up their mood. Hugging can also bring new energy to your relationship. But the act of embracing can do more than that. Surprisingly, there’s a whole science behind the act of hugging. Here are top 7 health benefits of hugging:

Boost happiness levels

Studies say a good hug is the best way to get oxytocin flowing in your body. Oxytocin, also known as the “love drug”, helps calm your nervous system and boosts positive emotions. Improved oxytocin flow can lower your blood pressure, and cortisol (the stress hormone).

Improve social connections

A good hug can also increase your social connections and a sense of belonging. Some studies have also shown that couples who hug more are more likely to stay together longer.

Reduces pain, or stress

Hugging is a way of showing your support to a person in distress. And there are reports that say hugs can reduce pain. And it can’t be wrong. When we are sad or disappointed, a big warm cuddle makes a lot of difference, even alleviating some of the pain. Not just it helps reduce the stress of the person being comforted, hugging can even reduce the stress of the person doing the comforting – reveal scientists.

Protects you against illness

The stress-reducing effects of hugging may also help reduce the chance a person will get sick. A study revealed that people with a greater support system are less likely to get sick or have less severe symptoms than those with little or no support system.

Boosts your heart health

Hugging is good for you heart health too. In one study, scientists found that hugging between romantic partners showed reductions in blood pressure levels and heart rate.

Reduces your fears

Scientists also say touch can reduce anxiety in people with low self-esteem. Touch can remind people of their mortality and avoid isolating themselves. They found that even touching an inanimate object can help reduce people’s fears about their existence.

Makes kids smarter

As a child grows, he or she needs a lot of different sensory stimulation for normal development. Experts say skin contact, or physical touch such as gentle hugging, is one of the most important stimulation required to grow a healthy brain and a strong body.