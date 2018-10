So, here we are, on another 2nd October, a landmark day in the history of India and the world too. Our visionary leader Mahatma Gandhi, lovingly addressed as Bapu, was born on this day of 1869 and now it is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence in his honour. He was a man of letters and the principles and ethos he lived his life with, are things to learn from. Every day. Here are the top 4 principles that Mahatma Gandhi championed. Read on to know why you should incorporate them in your life.

Truthfulness

Honesty is the best policy, they say. However cliche it might sound, it still holds true. It’s your honesty that makes you known as a reliable person to the people around you, yes, to your child too. You will be able to raise an honest child only if you lead by example. Being truthful, even in difficult situations, boosts self-esteem as well, let alone the peace that you go to bed with, every night.

Kindness

Your act of kindness is as important as the act of kindness itself. It is a great quality of being generous, considerate and friendly. It is an interpersonal skill. Being kind often requires strength and courage. Scientists from the University of Sussex also claim that an act of altruistic kindness activates the reward centre of the brain and gives you a unique ‘warm glow’. Inherent kindness towards human kind also prevents you from being violent. Non-violence is another principle that Mahatma Gandhi followed throughout his life.

Forgiveness

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong”- Mahatma Gandhi. Forgiving the people who once hurt you or cause any problem is the best quality one can have. A study published in Social Psychological & Personality Science states that the act of pardoning someone who has wronged you can not only lift a burden off your shoulders psychologically, but it can also do so, physically. Self-forgiveness is equally important too in order to move forward in life and to have a more loving and positive relationship with yourself, and therefore with others.

Self-Sufficiency

“Men often become what they believe themselves to be. If I believe I cannot do something, it makes me incapable of doing it. But when I believe I can, then I acquire the ability to do it even if I didn’t have it in the beginning”- Mahatma Gandhi. He lived a simple life, avoided all the limelight but still, he is known as the greatest person ever walked on the earth. He showed us how self-sufficiency and self-faith are required to achieve everything in life. We should not belittle ourselves. We must have faith in ourselves and accomplish any task.