So, October 2 is here and today I would like to do something more than just observing Gandhi Jayanti and spending a national holiday with my family. I would like to talk more about a principle that Gandhiji followed throughout his life: Self-sufficiency. Self-sufficiency is a cause that Mahatma Gandhi always stood for and realised his dream of a self-sufficient village through his Sabarmati Ashram. Here are some reasons why being self-sufficient and self-reliant is necessary for leading a wholesome life. It gives you the taste of being well and well-being.

You can take control of your own destiny: You don’t have to depend on any god man or your horoscope for controlling your destiny. All you need to do is become self-sufficient and make your own destiny. Self-sufficiency makes you wise enough to take your own life’s call and self-reliance makes you enough stronger and able to make your own decision. What next? Well, you get to live happily that keeps your body and mind healthy and at peace. What more can anyone want from life?

You can be more confident about everything around you: Being self-sufficient makes you so much confident, much more than you can imagine. Making your own cup of coffee or getting back home safe at midnight post work or going out for errands all by yourself and getting them successfully done make you feel elated, satiated and prosperous. Your mind then remains stress free, your brain more active and your body more empowered and healthier.

You can know more about your health, mind and life and plan better: It becomes difficult to notice life meticulously amid people. Once you are self-sufficient and you know you can take care of yourself, it is easy to sneak out some alone time and perceive life deeply. You start thinking about the importance of your health, your peace of mind, happiness and well-being. You realise being healthy and being happy are not in others’ hands but only depends on how much you want these in your life.

You can be yourself: This is what makes you get rid of stress, anxiety, depression and any other related mental issues that most people face in life these. Researchers say that an individual remains in the best state of mind and body when he or she gets the chance to be himself or herself and being self-sufficient gives you exactly that. What more are you waiting for? Raise a toast to being self-sufficient and live a happy and healthy life.