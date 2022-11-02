From Mental Disorders To Good Sleep, Sound Therapy Can Induce Healing In 5 Ways

A lot of people are now leaning towards sound therapy for mental and psychological issues, find out what this therapy does.

A lot of people are now leaning towards sound therapy for mental and psychological issues, find out what this therapy does.

Sound therapy is currently one of the top alternative therapies for the mind and body. This is an ancient practice that aims to realign mind and body using different sounds. The theory behind this is that vibrations coming out of a sound have the power to heal the human body. These reach the deepest parts of the brain and body to bring about positive changes. Sound healing can effectively aid mental, psychological, emotional as well as physical issues. Let's hear more from Dr. Anju Sharma, Sound healing Master, Psychic Reformer and Holistic-Wellness Coach.

WHAT IS SOUND HEALING THERAPY

This is a therapy that uses different sounds to relax your nerves, release tension and open chakras. The sound used in this practice is both vocal and instrumental. A sound therapist would use their voice and various instruments like a crystal bowl, sound bath, gongs, tuning fork, etc. to help your mind and body align. This therapy is mainly useful to release mental blockages and promote soundness. You can experience your stress, anxiety and other emotional issues heal over time.

BENEFITS OF SOUND THERAPY

People are turning to alternative therapies particularly for mental and psychological issues as these are found to be more efficient than medications. An array of mental, emotional, psychological and physical ailments can be treated with sound therapy. Here are some amazing benefits:

TRENDING NOW

Helps Release Stress

Stress can take a toll on your mental health if you don't release it. It is easy to take stress than tackle it. Vibrations used in sound therapy target stress points in the body and release them. You will feel calm and stress-free after a sound healing session.

May Treat Mental Disorder

If you are dealing with chronic anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, etc. you must try sound healing to get rid of it. While sound therapy might not completely treat these conditions, it helps in their management. You can take therapy along with medication for better results. Besides, sound healing might also aid dementia, sleep disorders, behavioral issues and autism spectrum disorders. You can consult an experienced sound therapist for the same.

Help You Get Sound Sleep

If you are facing difficulties in sleeping or diagnosed with insomnia, try sound healing. This boosts psychological health and puts your brain to rest mode. Once all the stress and mental woes are reduced, you will experience an improved sleep pattern.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES