Finding Inner Peace: Life Coaching Techniques For Stress Reduction

Peace flows in when you Dignify life.

If you are seeking peace, become a gratitude hunter. Here are seven ways to bring peace and harmony into your life.

It is important to understand that Peace is a consequence, not an action or direction. You step into 'gratitude,' and 'peace' is the Result!

Always remember, whatever you give energy to, you get more of it. So, focusing attention on negative emotions gives us more of the same.

Peace flows in when you Dignify life. Dignity is Honoring your worthiness. You are born worthy. Rediscover your worthiness and reclaim your dignity. From that space, honor others, all living beings, and the planet itself, and you will have peace and love as a consequence!

TRENDING NOW

How to bring peace into your life

Seven pathways to transition from stress, anxiety, and lowness into ease, joy, grace, and experience awesomeness and peace in life are:

Acknowledge the state you are in, where in your body you feel it, and what effect it has on you. This flushes the state out of your system, and you can move forward. Declare that you unconditionally accept all that is and choose to move forward. Take a step forward. Now go from A to Z, speaking aloud one word from each alphabet you appreciate. When you get to Z, your vibrations will be wholly transformed. Because you have purged in step one, you will keep going forth, and positive vibes will amplify and multiply. Go on a Gratitude Binge. Gratitude is the KEY to peace. Where there is gratitude, there is only peace. So go on a gratitude binge and rejoice in Peace. Count your Blessings. And the state of bliss - peace, becomes your reality! Choose your BE Word: Your way of 'To Be,' and you can have what you intended. Such as, choose happiness and when happiness is a decision you make, it leads you to appreciation and gratitude, which in turn becomes the key to peace. Inculcate a Hobby: Integrate this as an essential part of your day, and uplift your quality of life, work, and results. Having a hobby breaks the pattern of lowness and stress - you can continue to use your expertise in doing it; however, this time, it is something you know you love and are passionate about. This brings in a sense of wholeness and fulfillment. The hobby- break helps become effective at work and harmonize the personal and work life.

Remember, happiness is a decision YOU make, and once you make this decision, JOY is the action you take. You can then journal the gratitude you feel for all the actions that give you joy, and PEACE becomes the consequence; you find yourself in a state of harmony and peace. Following these steps continually regenerates peace, and you find more and more things to be grateful for. So, if you are seeking peace, become a gratitude hunter.

The author of this article is Mynoo Maryel, an acclaimed author, Visionary, and Thought Leader. To many, she is a mystic, revered life and business coach and mentor, global influencer, spiritual confidante, and motivational speaker.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES