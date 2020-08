Fear and anxiety about a new disease, social isolation, lockdown, job loss, financial insecurity – all these can take a heavy toll on mental and emotional health. A study published in the journal PLOS ONE in July suggested elevated rates of psychological distress including depression, anxiety and stress, among Australian adults during the post the COVID-19 pandemic. While short-term stress is normal, chronic stress can cause or exacerbate many serious health problems. Ongoing stress can reduce your immune system’s ability to fight off infections, and make you more vulnerable to illness. Constant stress can increase your risk for long-term health issues like heart attack, high blood pressure, and stroke. There are many ways to reduce, manage, and avoid stress. Practicing relaxation techniques like meditation, yoga, or tai-chi is one of the best ways to relieve stress and anxiety. Also Read - Decorate your home and office with these plants to attract positive energy

Tai-chi for stress management

Tai Chi is a form of exercise that emphasizes conscious presence (body-mind activities) and thus benefits both body and mind. Often described as 'meditation in motion' or 'medicine in motion', Tai Chi is a Chinese martial art that originated 700-800 years ago. Although it was originally developed for self-defense, tai chi has now evolved into a form of exercise for stress reduction and to manage a variety of other health conditions.

Tai Chi focuses on balancing your body awareness with mental awareness. It involves a series of slow, meditative body movements and deep breaths. Tai chi is best known for its ability to reduce stress and anxiety, however, most evidence is anecdotal.

A small study published in 2018 found that tai chi provided the same benefits for managing stress-related anxiety as traditional exercise. Since tai chi involves meditation and focused breathing, the researchers believe that this ancient martial art form may be more effective than other forms of exercise for reducing stress and anxiety. However, they suggested that a larger-scale study is needed to validate their claim.

Another research suggested that tai chi can have a positive impact on the nervous system and mood-regulating hormones. When practiced regularly, it can help reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression – researchers suggested.

Stress has been linked to sleep problems. Stress can give you sleepless nights, while insufficient sleep can increase stress levels. Practicing tai chi can help you in both ways. In one study, young adults with anxiety experienced significant improvements in their quality of sleep after they practiced tai chi. They also experienced a decrease in their anxiety symptoms.

Who can do tai chi?

As it a low-impact exercise, which puts minimal stress on muscles and joints. Therefore, it is generally safe for all ages and fitness levels. A beginner may experience some aches or pains after practicing tai chi.

However, if you’re pregnant or if you have joint problems, back pain, fractures, severe osteoporosis, or a hernia, it is better to consult your health care provider before trying tai chi.

The best part of this exercise is that it’s inexpensive and requires no special equipment. You can practice tai chi anywhere, including indoors or outside, alone or in a group class.