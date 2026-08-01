Feeling stuck in life? Life coach reveals the hidden fear that keeps you from moving forward

Feeling unable to move ahead in life? A life coach explains how hidden fears and self-doubt can quietly stop personal growth and practical ways to overcome them.

Feeling stuck in life (Image AI Generated)

Stuck rarely looks like crisis. It usually looks like someone who keeps saying "I'll deal with it later" about the same thing for months, without noticing the pattern, Sangeeta says. Most people already know they're stuck. What they don't want to admit is what's being put off.

A real-life example of fear holding someone back

According to Coach Sangeeta Sharma, Certified Life Coach, Hypnotherapist and Author, "A woman in her late twenties who had wanted to leave her stable banking job and start her own bakery for nearly two years. She'd already done the groundwork: costed it out, saved up, scouted a location, sorted her raw materials resources, even registered a business name. But she kept finding one more course to finish, one more certification, before actually starting."

The issue, Sangeeta said, was never skill or confusion. Years earlier, in college, she'd run a small clothing venture that did reasonably well but came with its own set of ups and downs, and her father had called it a waste of time and energy. Some part of her was still waiting for a permission nobody had actually asked her to wait for.

Signs that you may be emotionally stuck

Someone might feel it mostly as fatigue that sleep won't fix, or as a short temper that has nothing to do with whoever's in the room. It settles differently in the body, the energy, the mood, the mind, at once.

A simple daily habit to build self-awareness

This is why she gives clients a simple habit early on: twice a day, pause for a minute and notice what's happening in the body. Nothing more. Then, at night, write it down. Not a journal entry, not an analysis, just a few lines on what was felt and when. This does two things, she said: it clears the head enough to sleep, and it stops the mind from replaying the same worry at 1 a.m., because the thought has already been put somewhere.

An easy exercise to improve decision-making

The writing habit doesn't suit everyone, she noted, since some freeze up at a blank page late at night. For them, she suggests something smaller: pick one small daily decision, like what to eat or which route to take, and make it faster than usual, skipping the over-checking. The decision itself doesn't matter. What matters is practicing the feel of choosing quickly, so it's there when a harder decision comes along.

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How clarity develops over time?

Clarity, she said, doesn't arrive as one big answer. It shows up as noticing the pattern a little earlier each time, catching, "I'll deal with it later" the moment it's said instead of six months in. People often expect clarity to feel dramatic, she added. Mostly it feels boring: a quieter head, a decision that stops needing to be solved. And sometimes clarity isn't even the problem. People already know exactly what they want and still don't move, because knowing doesn't make the fear disappear on its own.

Feeling stuck, coach said, is rarely about not knowing what to do. Most people already know. It's about the gap between knowing and doing. Mindset shifts are just ways of making that gap smaller, one plain step at a time.

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