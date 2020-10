Do you have a restless mind that never allows you to focus on something for more than a minute or so? Then this article can give you some ideas to take care of your inner peace and help you calm your soul. It is a well-known fact that most people suffer from anxiety, restlessness, and sleep-related issues. In the last few months, as the pandemic raged on, people have been more anxious and stressed. The daily chores of handling work from home, taking care of personal responsibilities have taken a significant toll on many lives, also causing problems to physical and mental health. Also Read - Kundalini Meditation: For total mind, body, soul rejuvenation

Soothe your soul through meditation

Meditation has been around for several years. And while it was originally being used as a way to connect with the mystical forces of life, today it is mostly used primarily to help people find their inner calm. Anyone can practice meditation. There are no qualifications required to practice meditation. Also, you don't need any special attire or a proper location to do it. You can practice meditation even when you are sitting on your balcony or about to sleep on your bed. Whenever you are anxious or feeling restless, be sure to meditate. This will make you feel composed and also increase your concentration power. To start with, try these 3 types of meditations. The only thing you need to keep in mind is that the end goal is much the same, no matter which path you choose and that is bringing a sense of calm to your mind and body.

Mindfulness Meditation

In this type of meditation, you allow your thoughts to come and go and try not to judge them as they flow into your mind. Mindfulness meditation helps you to read your thoughts and make a calculation on what you need to focus on right now in your life.

Body Scan Meditation

As the name suggests, this type of meditation technique is centered on meditatively scanning your entire body, to identify sensations of pain, or discomfort. This helps increase awareness of your own body, allowing you to develop greater insight into the causes behind these uncomfortable and unwanted sensations.

Guided Meditation

This is one of the most ancient forms of meditation where you are guided by someone’s voice or directions. This voice helps you to visualize a place or a situation that in a way calms you down from inside.

Other than the above three types of meditations, you can also practice yoga. It will not only help you to calm your inner soul but also help you stay fit and happy. You can try Bhujangasana, Paryankasana, and Shavasana. These yoga asanas can help you cope with the stress and anxiety that you are suffering from.