If you feel lonely when you're isolated from others, it's natural because human beings are social animals. Social distancing is an important measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but it is taking a serious toll on the mental health of people. Many people are struggling with stress, anxiety, loneliness, and depression during the pandemic. Research and surveys have also predicted a major mental health crisis following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Everyone feels low at some point, particularly after a distressing event or losing a dear one or a relationship breakdown. That's normal. But if sadness lasts for a prolonged period and continues to intensify, it can be a sign of depression, a mental disorder that can affect your life and health. If you're feeling low, try different ways to lift your mood. Such as:

Talk to a sympathetic friend or relative

Many people tend to bottle up their feelings out of fear that they would be judged if they talked about them. Instead share your feelings with a loving, understanding person (friend or relative). If you feel uncomfortable talking to your friends or relatives, reach out to a helpline. Sometimes all you need is someone to listen to you. Or simply spending some good time with others can help to lift your mood.

Get off your butt and do some exercise

Stay in bed and feeling sorry for yourself won’t help. Get off your butt and do some exercise. Simply go for a walk in the garden, park, or go for grocery shopping. Sunlight, fresh air, greenery, sounds, and smells of nature can all help boost your mood.

Find a Way to Laugh

It’s better not to take life too seriously sometimes. When you feel sad, instead of thinking over it again and again, try to find ways to laugh. Watch a funny movie or video online or listen to music. This will make you forget the thing/event that is making you sad, and you will better and less lonely.

Drink or eat something healthy

You may feel tempted to junk food when you feel sad. But that can make things worse. On the other hand, grabbing a healthy snack such as fruits, nuts, and seeds can put you in a better mood and fill your body with proper nutrients.

Play with pets

Pets are therapeutic; their love can melt away your stress instantly. Playing or spending time with pets, especially dogs and cats, can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. They can also ease loneliness, encourage you to stay active.

Do something spontaneous

This is one of the best ways to free your mind of negative thoughts. Forget your routine and do something exciting and unplanned. Take an impromptu road trip, go and visit an old friend who you haven’t seen in a long time, buy a new outfit, go to a restaurant, and treat yourself a sumptuous meal. Helping others can also make you feel happier. So, support a good cause. Just do anything to bring some excitement into your life.