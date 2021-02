Has a feeling of fear ever stopped you from making that first move? Failure or fear of failure is a drink we’ve all had a sip of at some point in our life. From the biggest tycoons and celebrities to the common man we are surrounded by, everyone has experienced their own set of failures in life. One may wonder what the differentiating factor may be, it is how we respond to the failures we encounter in our lives – do we let them scare us and never make a move or do we gather courage and take the failure as a step stepping in our paths. Also Read - Mental illnesses on the rise in India: Know why and what you can do to fight the problem

The fear of failure, also called atychiphobia, is gripping, immobilizing and detrimental to one’s life in multiple ways. This fear of failing often prevents one from taking a chance, making a move or attempting something altogether, making the person miss some great opportunities in life. What one needs to understand and realize is that if you take a chance, you MIGHT not be able to get the task done but If you let the fear grip you and don’t make a move, you will SURELY not succeed. Here are some ways you can overcome your fear and make the most of the opportunities that come your way because we are born only with two fears, that’s fear of loud noise and heights which we even overcome with time, rest all other fears are learned and can be unlearned: Also Read - Spend time in nature to reduce work stress and improve mental health

Understand the roots of your fears

Fear can be anything from walking down a lonely street to crossing a rope bridge in the mountains. Digging deep into your symptoms with proper research can make you deal it with a positive approach. The fear of failure often stems from childhood trauma which may be due to unsupportive parents, an incident that has left a scar on your subconscious mind or undealt emotions that have housed in your heart. Also Read - Food insufficiency during COVID-19 pandemic increases depression and anxiety symptoms

Realize the integrity and impact of your fears

Our minds are so quick to perceive fear without realizing its actual outcome due to rumours, false beliefs, and negative thinking. Ask yourself “Is this fear really a hindrance in my life or is it avoidable?” and let the answer guide you. Always remember a positive thought prcess harbours positive results.

Visualize the outcome you want

If you fear people, consider yourself hosting for a large gathering. Imagining desired outcomes can completely change your perspective and keep you a step away from fear.

Face your Demons & Fuel your Purpose

We call this exposure therapy. The adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster ride, the shivering fingers of a pianist at their first concert or the final shot for a marksman – all these can bring out the best times, standing ovations and huge victories if one uses fear, as a medium for survival. Use the fear as a slingshot which propels you and inspire you to be the person you want to be and accomplish things you wish for.

Admit & normalize your fears

We often feel that concealing our vulnerability can keep us sane. But when you start accepting that you have fears just like everyone else have their own; that is the first step that you’ve gained control over yourself. This goes a long way in accepting yourself and embracing yourself.

Consult a Counselor/Therapist

If you feel that your fear you have is consuming you either physically or mentally on a regular basis, then always good to consult a doctor or therapist for averting the situation in the longer run.

This article is contributed by Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Counselor, A wellness Coach, and Founder of Enso Wellness. She is trained in Positive Psychology, Expressive Art based Therapies, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Subconscious Mind (Transpersonal & Inner Child Therapies) & Meditations.