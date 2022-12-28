Ever Tried Hip Bath? Here Is What You Should Know About It

You might not have heard of a hydrotherapy called 'hip bath', read on to find out ways it can help with serious ailments.

Hip bath is a form of therapy give to relieve pain and discomfort in the lower part of the body. This therapy is also used to reduce or heal infections of the bladder, prostate or the vaginal area. Hip bath can be of various types depending on the requirement by the patient. It is give in hot, neutral or alternate temperatures. This is also called a sits bath. How does it work? The hydrotherapy works by keeping the particular area clean and it also increases circulation and blood flow, therefore relieving any kind of pain faster than normal.

Health Benefits Of Hip Bath

Hot Hip Bath

Hot hip baths are given to reduce menstrual pain, cramps, painful urination, pain in the pelvic organs, inflamed rectum or bladder and for extremely painful piles. If anybody is suffering from an enlarged prostatic glad, painful contraction, spasms in the bladder, neuralgia of the ovaries and bladder and sciatica, this therapy really helps relieve these problems.

Cold Hip Bath

So, what are the benefits of cold hip bath? When anybody faces health issues like obesity, indigestion, constipation, cold hip bath is the therapy that is recommended. This therapy also helps the eliminative organs to function properly. Aside from that, it is also beneficial for uterine problems faced by women like chronic uterine infections, irregular menstruation, pelvic inflammation, hepatic congestion, piles, chronic congestion of the prostate gland, seminal weakness, impotence, sterility, uterine and ovarian displacements, dilation of the stomach and colon, diarrhea, dysentery, hemorrhage of the bladder and so on.

Neutral Hip Bath:

The neutral hip bath aid to relieve all acute and sub-acute inflammatory conditions such as acute catarrh of the bladder and urethra and sub-acute inflammations in the uterus, ovaries and tubes. It also relieves neuralgia of the fallopian tubes or testicles, painful spasms of the vagina and prorates of the anus and vulva. In addition, it is a sedative treatment for 'erotomanis' for both men and women. Alternate hip bath: This bath relieves constant inflammatory conditions of the pelvic viscera, for example, salpingitis, ovaritis, cellulitis and different neuralgias of the Genito-urinary organs, sciatica and lumbago.

Precautions To Take

These therapeutic bath are very calming and effective but taking precautions are a must.

Full baths should be avoided within three hours after a meal and one hour before it.

These therapeutic baths can be taken two hours after a meal, this is the ideal time.

Bat water should be very clean and pure and it should not be reused.

For this therapy to be effective, the duration should be kept in mind as well as the temperature of the water. That is how it will be more effective. A thermometer should always be used to measure the temperature of the body.

Women should not take any of the baths during menstruation. They can take only hip baths during pregnancy till the completion of the third month.