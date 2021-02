Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is the world’s second richest person. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) recently declared Musk as the wealthiest person on the planet after his fortune crossed $188 billion, which was one billion dollars more than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s net worth of $187 billion. The rise in his electric-car company Tesla’s stock price majorly contributed to achieving this feat. According to Forbes’ latest estimates, Musk has again fallen to second spot after his fortune fell by nearly $14 billion in one day. Still his net worth stands at more than $176 billion. Wondering how he managed to be so productive and successful? The secret is out now. Also Read - Working in your pyjamas linked to a decline in mental health; Here’s how to mitigate the risk

Musk has revealed that he sleeps for at least six hours a night to remain productive. Sleeping less decreases his productivity, he said in an episode of the podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience.'

"I tried sleeping less, but then total productivity decreases. I don't find myself wanting more sleep than six (hours)," IANS quoted Musk as saying during the podcast.

But he also confessed that he works a lot and even attends meetings at one or two in the morning.

Other ways to boost your productivity

If you’re struggling to stay productive and improve work efficiency, you may need to make some changes to habits. Adequate sleep is important to remain productive and healthy, which Elon Musk agrees as well. Staring your day right is also equally important to stay mindful and productive throughout the day.

So, follow these morning routines to increase your productivity.

Set an alarm at least 30 minutes before your regular wake up time and choose a soothing music. Don’t set more than one alarm. Used this extra time to prepare for the next routine.

Next, set a goal for the day and plan how to accomplish it.

Spend some time with yourself but without gadgets. Meditating is a great way to prepare your mind and body for day ahead.

Include exercise in morning routine. This will help you stay energised and focused all day long.

Research has also proved that being mindful or living in the moment can not only enhance productivity at the workplace, but also improve overall health and mood.

Also, beware of the counterproductive habits that can kill your productivity. These include:

Trying to do many things at a time or multitasking. Constantly switching between tasks can actually destroy your productivity.

Working non-stop and not taking a break from your work. Numerous studies have shown that working too many hours non-stop decreases output.

Skipping meals. This can lower your energy and concentration levels.

Your productivity levels also depend on what you eat as studies have revealed that healthy eaters are more productive than non-healthy eaters.

Limit drinking and consumption of processed foods and try to quit tobacco. Too much of these substances can make it hard to focus at work as well as lead to serious health conditions.

Make sure you drink plenty of water because staying hydrated is important to stay focused at work. Include berries, leafy greens, tomatoes, nuts and seeds, fish, dairy, whole grains, and green tea in your diet to boost your energy levels and productivity.