Elder Abuse Awareness Day: 5 Ways To Ensure Physical And Emotional Safety For Elders

Let's find out how you can ensure their physical and emotional safety.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022: Most elders find it difficult to transition into an older stage of their lives. Their body goes through physical changes that may be difficult for some to accept and adjust. They might not be able to go on their daily walk as they used to when they were younger. As their organs struggle to keep up with the bare necessities, your conversations with them may go unnoticed. They experience various psychological and emotional changes in addition to physical changes. Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO, Vesta Elder Care shares five easy ways to ensure their physical and emotional safety.

Spend More Time With Them

If the elderly in your family live alone, then the feeling of isolation and insecurity may concern them on most occasions. That is where you can ensure that their family members spend ample time with the elderly. An older person often becomes like a child at that age, so you should take extra care of them and not assume they are fine. Whether it is a phone call or visiting them in person, someone must check on them in case they face any difficulty.

Pay Attention

Senior citizens of our family are at a high risk of falling. Falls can be a tricky situation for senior citizens. As per recent studies, a minor ground-level fall was three times more likely to result in severe injury or death for adults over 70 and over than for the rest of the population. In addition, chronic health conditions, such as heart disease and osteoporosis, make falls dangerous for the elderly. Also, any injuries sustained at such an age will take much longer to heal.

Do Not Discourage

One of the most common difficulties the elderly face is the loss of free movement. They tend to lose their activeness in the form of joint pain or stiffness in the muscle, which further results in anxiousness. The elderly might also worry about how someday, even the most basic tasks may take all their energy. Hence, until they have not reached that stage, you should encourage them to do the majority of their duties by themselves. Also, you can suggest that they take on a hobby like gardening, cooking, or knitting.

Smooth Accessibility

Ensuring smooth accessibility around the house is essential in caring for the elderly. For example, if the elderly live in a house with stairs, it might be difficult for them to access it. Other important questions before buying a home include checking if their walker will comfortably fit through the door. Also, keep in mind to check that they can access shelves and other essential parts of the house.

You may like to read

Avoid Criticism

The family members of the elderly should always respect their privacy. Avoid criticism and nagging, as it is common for the elderly to become sensitive. Hence, it would help if you did not treat them and their actions with immense respect. Whatever they wish to do in their daily lives should be away from criticism and judgment. Most family members forget that they have lived to the fullest for a long time.