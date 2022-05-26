Back Pain Treatment: Do you often miss work and visit the doctor due to back pain? A painful backache can make you immovable and bring your life to a standstill. Don't worry, as it is a common cause for people. It can be caused due to simple sprain, a sedentary lifestyle or an accidental injury. Take the help of these pain management techniques to ease the pain.
Good Posture
Always maintain a good posture while standing, sitting or sleeping.
Avoid long stretches, and if you have to stand, try to place one foot on a low footstool at a time.
Take some load off by preferring sitting on seats, which give you good support. In addition, one should have armrests and a swivel base (on chairs) for your lower back.
Place a small pillow on your back to maintain the normal curve.
While sitting or sleeping, try to keep a rolled towel on your hips and knees at the same level.
Try to sleep on your side.
To avoid back strain, one should not be sleeping on their stomach.
Being obese or overweight increases the strain on back muscles.
However, maintaining a healthy weight prevents back pain.
Osteoporosis Also Affects The Spine
Osteoporosis refers to the bones' weakening caused by decreased bone density. i.e., at least 2.5 standard deviations lower than the bone density of a young adult. A lack of proper diet can cause osteoporosis during childhood or increased intake of medicines that promote bone loss. Osteoporosis of the spine can have crumpled bones, altering the back's posture and being responsible for severe pain.
Conclusion
Wrong movements that may cause back pain may include twisting, coughing or sneezing, muscle tension, over-stretching, bending awkwardly for long periods, badly pushing, pulling, lifting, or carrying something.
Standing for long periods and wearing uncomfortable footwear or heels can cause back pain.
Driving for long hours can cause damage to the lower back muscles, which can lead to back pain.
Sleeping in bad posture or on bad mattresses can also lead to back pain.
These are some of the common tips to cure back pain. To know more about back pain prevention, you should consult your doctor.