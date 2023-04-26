Dysfunctional Circadian Rhythm Can Impact Health, Here Are 9 Ways You Can Reset It

As a layman, the concept of circadian clock and rhythm and its link with health might be a little difficult for us to understand. We have an internal body clock depending on which we feel hungry or sleepy or refreshed. This clock is called circadian rhythm and it circulates every 24 hours. This clock determines our sleep cycle and wake cycle and along with it also determines the kind of metabolism we have and the kind of health we have. A clock which is dysfunctional could lead to health problems like cancer, metabolic syndrome, altered health span and faster ageing. This clock helps maintain our normal physiology and organismal homeostasis.
However, this clock might get disrupted from time to time. When that happens, it also disrupts a person's sleep and wake cycle, eating pattern, metabolism and energy level in the body. many many factors in one's life can be the cause of this disruption and this pretty much happens to every single one of us at some point or the other.
What Happens When Our Circadian Rhythm Gets Disrupted?
A disrupted circadian rhythm can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, mood swings and difficulty concentrating. Here are the symptoms one might experience:
Stomach problems in people who have a jet lag disorder
Lethargy
Problem in decision-making in potentially risky situations, such as when driving
Aches and pains, including headaches
Decreased alertness and difficulty concentrating
Difficulty managing mood and emotions
Lifestyle Changes Required To Fix This
Our circadian rhythm is a very crucial part of our daily life and one's it gets disrupted, we need to work very hard on our routine and lifestyle to fix it. Our day to day lives, which includes our work life, our personal life, either of these two things could be the cause of this disruption. But, the first step is to identify the problem and then the next step is to fix it because our health relies on it. Here are some tips provided by experts to fix our circadian rhythm.